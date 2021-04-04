Rob Kerchner | Success, Freedom and Strength?

“Rules for fools.” Those three words sum up the offering from Joe Biden and the Democrats to the American people in his first presidential address to the nation. Success, freedom and strength aren’t on the table. Instead they are all about forced masks and endless vaccines and ridiculous rules and astounding waste for a germ that’s already run its course, and was never a threat to anyone but a statistically tiny few at an average age of 80 who were always at risk for something else anyway. Truly bizarre. And all of it coming with an absolutely astronomical price tag.

Rob Kerchner

Santa Clarita