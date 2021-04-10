SCV Chamber nominated for L.A. Business Journal award

The Los Angeles Business Journal recently announced the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce as one of the nominees for its 2021 Nonprofit & Corporate Citizenship Award, which looks to recognize nonprofits that work to improve the communities they serve.

“With the chamber’s overnight transition once the pandemic hit, we’ve been continuously working to ensure our business community is met with full support and resources to ensure they are able to operate as best they can, given the climate,” Ivan Volschenk, managing partner at Evolve Business Strategies, which manages the chamber, said in a prepared statement. “This nomination proves the work of our Santa Clarita Valley Chamber hasn’t gone unnoticed.”

Through the pandemic, the chamber has worked to help businesses navigate their way through the unprecedented times, creating webinars, extending memberships and launching grassroots advocacy efforts.

“The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber is a leading organization in building jobs — helping to strengthen businesses and the local workforce throughout the region,” L.A. County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose 5th District includes the SCV, said in the statement. “This nomination speaks volumes about their hard work. I am proud to represent the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber in my district and I will continue to support their efforts as they build on this exciting momentum.”

In 2019, the chamber retained Evolve Business Strategies, a management firm who has helped to turn a six-figure deficit into a six-figure reserve over the last three years.

Now, the chamber board of directors is the most diverse in the organization’s 98-year history as a direct effort to meet the moment of equity and inclusion, consisting of 45% women, 41% people of color, 10% representing the LGBTQ+ community, as well as two foreign-born entrepreneurs, per the release.

The L.A. Business Journal is set to feature the chamber in its April 19 edition, with the final honorees being selected during their virtual event on April 21.