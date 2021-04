Photo gallery: Click on an image to view full size. Images from some of this week’s competitions, including Santa Clarita Christian vs. Trinity girls soccer, Canyon vs. Golden Valley track, Valencia vs. West Ranch girls lacrosse, and Hart vs. Valencia girls soccer.

Hart High’s Ariana Salvador (12) and Valencia High defender Gisselle Gomez (4) fight for the ball at midfield at Hart High School on Friday, 041621. Dan Watson/The Signal

Valencia High defender Emily DiSilverio (22) chases Hart High’s Alexis N’guyen (15) as she drives toward the goal at Hart High School on Friday, 041621. Dan Watson/The Signal

Hart High’s Giselle Montiforte (23) and Valencia High defender Jordan Henderson (6) fright for a pass at Hart High School on Friday, 041621. Dan Watson/The Signal

West Ranch High’s Sophie Shin (12), left, shoots against Valencia High defenders, Bree Weber (11) Sydney Malinowski (46) and Sierra Sahagun (29) at West Ranch High School in the first period on Thursday, 041521. Dan Watson/The Signal

West Ranch High’s Effie Gross (7) shoots against Valencia High goalkeeper, Cristal Narciso (55) at West Ranch High School in the first period on Thursday, 041521. Dan Watson/The Signal

West Ranch High’s Sabrina Forbes (20) shoots against Valencia High defenders, Lauren Swartz (24) and Bree Weber (11) at West Ranch High School in the first period on Thursday, 041521. Dan Watson/The Signal

Valencia High’s Kayla Cervantes (27) shoots and scores against West Ranch High defender, Nadia Pourshahmir(9) at West Ranch high School in the first period on Thursday, 041521. Dan Watson/The Signal

Golden Valley High senior Jalen Davis comes to the finish line to win the boys varsity 400-meter against Canyon High at Canyon High on Wednesday, 041421. Dan Watson/The Signal

Golden Valley junior Elijah Ellis competes in the long jump against Canyon High at Canyon High on Wednesday, 041421. Dan Watson/The Signal

Canyon High junior Kayla Young, left, overtakes Golden Valley High junior Iman Holmes to take second place at the finish of the girls varsity 800-meter at Canyon High on Wednesday, 041421. Dan Watson/The Signal

Coaches check the times on their phones after Golden Valley High senior Antonio Abrego won the boys varsity 800-meter with a time of 1:52.40 against Canyon High at Canyon High on Wednesday, 041421. Dan Watson/The Signal

Senior Austin Hernandez, of Canyon High clears 6 feet, 7 inches to take first in the state in the high jump at Canyon High on Wednesday, 041421. Dan Watson/The Signal

Cardinal player Briley Phelps (25) passes the ball during Monday’s game against Trinity Classical Academy. April 12, 2021. Bobby Block / The Signal.

A Cardinal’s player (2) runs the ball ahead of a pursuing Trinity player. April 12, 2021. Bobby Block / The Signal.

Cardinal player Viviana Soler winds up for a kick during Monday’s match against Trinity. April 12, 2021. Bobby Block / The Signal.

Cardinal’s player Sofia Soler (17) attempts to steal the ball from a group of trinity players. April 12, 2021. Bobby Block / The Signal.

The Goalie for Trinity Classical Academy attempts to block a goal from the Cardinals. April 12, 2021. Bobby Block / The Signal.

Santa Clarita Christian’s Sydney Boswell (9) attempts to manuever around nearby Trinity players. April 12, 2021. Bobby Block / The Signal.