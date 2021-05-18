Art Lucas | How Burdensome California Is

California is truly one of the treasures of the United States. It is beautiful, opportunities galore, fantastic weather and amazing people.

However, there are real problems in California.

California has a great history of people coming here in search of the land of opportunity. Unfortunately, California has become a place of burdensome regulations and taxes.

People are no longer flocking to the state, but instead people are leaving by the tens of thousands. Why? Because of the failed leadership. California has suffered from a leadership crisis for many years. The consequences of failed policies are now being realized by millions.

California has the fifth largest economy in the world. It ranks behind the United States, China, Japan and Germany. With all that wealth, you would think that California would truly be the Golden State.

Instead, failed policies for decades have resulted in over-regulation and oppressive taxes. California has more than 500 governmental agencies regulating every aspect of your life and business.

California suffers from a leadership crisis. Recently, The Signal published an article about an “uptick” of 40% in Part 1 crimes in the Santa Clarita Valley. At the same time, another article on KTLA News was published talking about how Gov. Gavin Newsom was planning to release 76,000 inmates early from prison. These inmates are not low-level criminals. Tens of thousands have a violent past and thousands are serving life sentences.

These two articles should be a wake-up call to all of us. The Santa Clarita Valley has historically been ranked as one of the safest communities in the country.

To have a 40% “uptick” of Part 1 crimes is beyond troubling. Part 1 crimes include murder, rape, robbery, assaults and others. COVID-19 was used as a guise to release thousands of inmates throughout the state.

That practice, along with the anti-police sentiment that has permeated our media, along with the defund the police movement, in Los Angeles County the passing of Measure J, and the election of District Attorney George Gascón, has created the perfect storm.

George Gascón and Gavin Newsom have teamed up and emboldened criminals.

Gascón is refusing to hold criminals accountable and Newsom is releasing them early, even if they are violent offenders. It is no wonder why California has so many quality-of-life issues.

California is still an amazing state in spite of its leadership crisis. It appears as though Californians will have an opportunity to make a leadership change in the coming months. The only way to restore the greatness of our state is to recall both of these individuals.

Newsom and his political machine will push back hard on the facts, but I urge everyone to think about the potential of our wonderful state with the proper leadership. Newsom and Gascón have failed at their most basic role as an elected official, they have failed to keep Californians safe. No matter the community, crime is on the rise and we have these two to thank for it.

I urge everyone to support the recall efforts for Newsom and Gascón.

Art Lucas

Newhall