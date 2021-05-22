Betty Arenson | The State of the Union Under Biden

Late October 2008 in Columbia, Missouri, presidential candidate Barack Obama told an audience “…we are five days away from fundamentally transforming the United States of America.” Somehow he was able to sell his message that America not only needed to be tweaked and improved here and there but also needed to be totally changed at the core-to-surface; that is “fundamental.”

The rolling transformation ball didn’t stop with Obama’s eight years. In but 100-plus days into Joe Biden’s presidency, America is hardly recognizable. Irrespective of all of the monumental and colossal hate for former President Donald Trump, he made America a better place.

Under Trump the unemployment rate was 3.5% in February 2020; the cusp of entering the destructive period of the highly politicized Chinese COVID-19 virus. Today the virus has greatly waned and we see a mere glimmer of light, yet the unemployment rate is 6% or more. That’s an increase of 71%. Businesses are begging for workers and many are enjoying the federal government’s gift of extra unemployment and many choose to not work. The Biden administration is comfortable with the status quo. It’s socialism masked as compassion and it’s dangerous to our Republic.

Trump escorted America to energy independence. On President Biden’s first day he signed an executive order to close the Keystone Pipeline. That perilous act instantly erased more than 1,100 jobs. Not only direct jobs but also the not-counted ancillary jobs to be had when local people invested in motels, businesses and restaurants to accommodate those workers and their families.

The Trump administration negotiated the Abraham Accords that brought the United Arab Emirates, Israel, Bahrain and Morocco to the table to achieve more peace in the Middle East.

Today parts of the Middle East are at war.

America is losing her sovereignty with the near-open border policy of Joe Biden. He and his administration refuse to call it a “crisis,” refuse to stop the bleed or even visit the border. Detention centers built for 30 children house more than 400; COVID-infected people are being shipped around the country with a recent admission they aren’t being registered for tracking, simply handed over to the unvetted. Biden claims he has the border “under control.” Nancy Pelosi and The Squad are now asserting that illegal alien, dangerous gang members should be allowed to stay in the U.S.

Russian President Vladimir Putin was kept in check by Trump. In 2014 under the Obama-Biden administration, Russia took Crimea by force. Obama-Biden sent blankets to the Ukraine; Trump sent armaments. Recently Putin, with his continuous thirst to control the Ukraine, chose the hostile act of sending tens of thousands of troops to the Ukrainian border.

The same check can be said for North Korea’s Kim Jong Un. Trump made the historic steps across the Korean Demilitarized Zone to have a face-to-face meeting with Un. He was the first sitting president ever to do so. In March 2021, North Korea fired two ‘tactical guided projectile(s)’ with a solid-fuel engine(s)” into the Sea of Japan. After an exchange of words, with Biden, North Korea now threatens the United States: “If the U.S. continues with its thoughtless remarks without thinking of the consequences, it may be faced with something that is not good…(we’ll) continue to increase our most thoroughgoing and overwhelming military power.” Kim Jung Un knows the difference between strength and weakness.

The list of Democrats tied to China should be frightening to all.

Dianne Feinstein had a Chinese spy as her driver for 20 years and only dumped him when the publicity got heated. This spy worked in her office, had access to her words and her digital devices.

Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell had a six-year “relationship” with Chinese spy Fang Fang. Though Fang returned to China, it’s suspected that other “honeytrap” operatives are existing in the U.S. Swalwell remains on the House Intelligence Committee thanks to Nancy Pelosi.

Former 24-year U.S. Sen. Barbara Boxer was registered in 2020 as a foreign agent for a Chinese surveillance company named Hikvision; the “largest stakeholder is the Chinese government.” It’s “allegedly” tied to the oppression and barbarous acts of incarceration, torture, forced labor, birth control and organ harvesting of the Uyghurs, a Muslim group. Boxer recently tweeted, “Due to the intense response to my registration I have determined that my continued work has become a negative distraction from my effort to preserve American jobs and make the company better. Therefore I have deregistered (sic).”

American jobs?

Secretary of State Tony Blinken co-founded WestExec Advisors, who assisted “corporations and academic institutions pursue their interests in China” and more. Avril Hanes, director of national intelligence, and Jen Psaki, White House press secretary, were on WestExec’s payroll. The University of Pennsylvania backs the Penn Biden Center. Blinkin was the managing director. Notably there was an alleged extensive increase, tens of millions of dollars, in anonymous Chinese funding after the center’s opening.

The Carnegie Endowment for International Peace was reportedly underwritten by about $2 million from Chinese Communist Party-tied businessmen when it was run by CIA Director William Burns.

Former Secretary of State Madeline Albright’s Stonebridge Group brags of its China connections with many members having worked for the Chinese government. United Nations Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield was a former senior vice president of ASG.

Hunter Biden’s famous laptop documented his 2017 business deals with Patrick Ho, “secretary general of Chinese oil giant CEFC.” Ho gave Biden a female assistant JiaQi Bao, who also gave him opposition research for Joe’s 2020 campaign. Hunter owns 10% of a company he formed with, and run by, the Chinese, BHR.

There’s more to come.

Betty Arenson is a Santa Clarita resident. “Right Here, Right Now,” appears Saturdays, and rotates among local Republicans.