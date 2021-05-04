Boys & Girls Club board names new chair: Gloria Mercado-Fortine

During the Santa Clarita Valley Boys & Girls Club’s March board meeting, the nonprofit’s board voted to name longtime board member and supporter, Gloria Mercado-Fortine, as the new board president. Mercado-Fortine, president and CEO of Global Education Solutions, will take on the leadership role for the remainder of 2021.

“For many years, Gloria has continually enhanced her commitment and invaluable support of Santa Clarita Valley Boys & Girls Club as a volunteer board member,” said Matt Nelson, CEO of the SCV Boys & Girls Club. “Gloria has served on fundraising, safety and strategic plan committees for the club. The next few years are critical for our organization’s Great Futures 2025 plan, in which we will inspire and empower even more club youth to achieve success, and champion opportunities for all young people in Santa Clarita and the surrounding communities. We look forward to Gloria’s guidance and expertise as we continue to build upon this vision for the Boys & Girls Club. Following Gloria will be another passionate and dedicated leader from Santa Clarita Valley Boys & Girls Club, Matt Carpenter. Like Gloria, his experience on the board and several committees provides the backdrop and foundation for continued advancement of our organization.”

The board offers strategic leadership for the organization, guiding the work of two service locations and impacting 5,000 children and teens annually.

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit last year, the club pivoted programs, continuing services virtually and shifting to full-day programming. During the latest shift, with students going back to full-day class, the club is shifting back to its after-school format.

“As a professional educator I couldn’t be more proud to serve Santa Clarita Valley Boys & Girls Clubs for the past 18 years. I’ve witnessed firsthand the positive influence the club’s programs have on a child’s life. I couldn’t be prouder to serve in this important leadership capacity,” Mercado-Fortine said. “There is no organization more dedicated to every aspect of a child’s development, from academic success and health and wellness programs to workforce readiness and leadership skills development. I stand committed to ensuring we reach more young people with exceptional programming to help them reach their full potential as productive, caring and responsible citizens.”

Carpenter, a Five Point executive and SCV Boys & Girls Club board member, will be the board president-elect following Mercado-Fortine. Carpenter is currently vice president of the club, serves on the fundraising committee and has been a supporter of the Boys & Girls Club for 15 years.

To learn more about SCV Boys & Girls Club, its programs and partners, go to www.scvbgc.org.