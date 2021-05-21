Dick Cesaroni | Pandemicitis and Brainwashing

I hope that all who read this letter will look into it and realize where I am coming from. Please do not look at it as a Democrat or Republican but as a true citizen of this great country who wants it to be what it should be, “One nation under God, with liberty and justice for all” with an economy.

For over a year, we the taxpayers of the U.S. and particularly the state of California have been subjected to a form of brainwashing. The same as that used in several cults around the nation. They have attempted to turn us into drones that put on masks when they are not required, to space ourselves from family and friends. They have spread hateful propaganda trying to — and in a lot of cases successfully — neutralize our common senses and turning us into robots.

I have a couple of questions and would like real intelligent answers, not political party spin answers.

Question: Who gives the governors of these 50 states the right to assume power over GOD? Who gives them the right to close churches, synagogues, temples and all places of worship in the nation?

Question: Who gave them the right to deprive everyone the right to worship as protected by the Constitution of the United States?

Who gives them the right to restrict our right to shop for food for survival? Then keep his own business (a winery) open?

Who gave them the right to close businesses and take away their rights to make a living to support their family? He has caused so many businesses to fold because of his tyranny.

Who gave them the right to tell us to keep our restaurants closed then just have his own private party in an open restaurant with no one wearing a mask? He is just a matter of, “Don’t do as I do, do as I say.”

Can you see the pattern in all of this? A definite socialist government thriving right in front of your noses. Restricting every right guaranteed to us by the Constitution of the United States.

And workers from small businesses out of work are staying out of work because the government, both national and state, are paying them stimulus money that is more than they would earn if they went back to work. And the businesses just fold up and disappear. Socialism!

Gov. Gavin Newsom just passed another stimulus bill handing out more money to the jobless. I have seen numerous small businesses advertising “help wanted” in practically every field of employment.

We sit at home a captive to their orders while they frolic around as they please.

Of course, I am referring to the governor of our own state of California, Gavin Newsom. The same madness exists in almost every state of the union. Keep paying the drones and keep them out of work. Madness.

Get them back to work and start building the economy back instead of tearing it down.

Transparency? He doesn’t even know how to spell it and has no idea what it means.

He has failed the citizens of this state on so many levels that he really should be run out of town on a rail. Or tarred and feathered. Maybe both.

If we want to look at a comparison of how the state should have been run just investigate how the state of South Dakota approached the pandemic. Now that governor had some grit.

Her approach to the pandemic is a real eye-opener and shows a lot of common sense.

The people who support him, I just cannot understand. Stick with your political party, but for heaven’s sake get somebody who has a brain and not a fatalistic attitude.

The pompous, arrogant, self-centered, self-serving Newsom must go. Get him out of office ASAP and put someone in there who cares for the citizens of this state and not just his own private concerns and folks who line his pockets.

He is an embarrassment.

I believe in reality but the government has been yelling, “The sky is falling, the sky is falling.”

They have trampled on the phrase, “listen to the science.” They have set Dr. Anthony Fauci and Barbara Ferrer as gurus. Read up on Fauci and see how much money he and Bill Gates have invested in China and the vaccine. He started up as the voice of reason but after so many flip flops he wasn’t to be trusted.

The government is trying extremely hard to turn this country into a socialistic one. Just look at the out-of-control spending. Trillions and trillions of dollars being spent and only a small fraction of it going into deserving projects.

Hundreds of pregnant illegal immigrant women from countries south of the border coming into this country to have their kids, and who is going to pay for them? Correct, US.

Another example of madness: The closing of the XL pipeline causing us to now having to depend on foreign governments for our oil.

This is total madness, folks, and if we don’t stop them this country will end up like Venezuela and Cuba, destroyed and in ruin.

We need someone in place who has a vision of getting this country back on the right track. Someone who cares for the citizens and not just themselves and power, power and more power.

Well, I have had my input. If you think I am full of it then continue on living the dream that will eventually turn into a nightmare.

Just one taxpayer’s opinion.

Dick Cesaroni

Saugus