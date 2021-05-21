Karen Fencil | An Illogical Position

I have been following your coverage of the Human Relations Roundtable. I read the full resignation letter of the member who resigned. I’m confused.

The person is upset because they feel their conservative Christian views weren’t listened to so they labeled themselves as excluded. It appears that for them to feel included the entire LGBTQ+ community must be excluded. Huh? That is not a logical position.

In addition, as a Christian myself, I learned that Jesus loved everyone and told us to love our neighbors as ourselves. Does that not included lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer people and others? You may need to read the Bible again.

Karen Fencil

Valencia