Mike Garcia | Reflecting Back on a Year in Congress

One year ago, 25th Congressional District families first elected me to represent them in Congress.

My promise was simple: to stop what we saw coming and not let the disastrous Sacramento policies that have forced over a quarter of Californians to “seriously consider” a move out of the state take hold across America.

I spent my entire Navy career flying toward the fight. I took that same mentality from the cockpit to Washington, where I’m fighting every day against a push to nationalize California’s high taxes and jobs-killing policies.

While House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her liberal pals are preparing to follow in Sacramento’s footsteps with the first major federal tax hike in 30 years, I remain committed to fighting for lower taxes for California families:

Introduced the SALT Fairness Act in January to repeal the state and local tax (SALT) deduction cap that is crushing middle-class families in our district.

Cosponsored the Let States Cut Taxes Act to support struggling small businesses by lifting restrictions placed on COVID-19 relief money that ban states from providing tax relief during the pandemic.

Cosponsored the Death Tax Repeal Act, which would protect family-owned businesses from the unfair tax levied after the death of a loved one.

Fought to prohibit federal funding for California’s high-speed rail fiasco. Not only did I personally tell Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg not to fund this Obama-era project, but I cosponsored a bill that would ensure taxpayer dollars are used effectively and efficiently, not on liberals’ pet projects like the train to nowhere.

Appointed to the House Appropriations Committee, where I am working to make sure your tax dollars are spent efficiently and responsibly.

While Washington, D.C., progressives are pushing job-crushing policies like the PRO Act, I am working to secure American jobs and grow employment opportunities as the pandemic recovery picks up.

Cosponsored the Gig Worker Equity Compensation Act, which would protect American workers by preventing California’s failed Assembly Bill 5 from spreading to the national level.

Introduced the pro-job Military Spouse Licensing Relief Act, a bill that would remove employment barriers for military spouses, ensuring that they would not have to obtain new professional licenses every time their spouse received new orders.

And in the midst of a crisis at our border, Washington progressives are looking to California as a model for immigration and law enforcement policies that are putting our neighborhoods and families in danger. I am working to ensure security for our communities and families.

Exposed illegal marijuana growing operations that are utilizing illegal immigrants as a means to help criminals evade the law and make money while threatening public safety in Antelope Valley neighborhoods.

Urged the Joe Biden administration and Vice President Kamala Harris to address the crisis at our southern border, which I will be visiting at the end of the month

Introduced a bill to reauthorize critical California water provisions from the WIIN Act in order to secure California’s access to water as we continue to endure drought conditions.

Leading in the fight against Southern California Edison’s dangerous PSPS power shutoffs that are cutting power to local families on a regular basis.

Cosponsored the Maximum Pressure Act to make sure that we do not let up on Iran and allow them to fund terror around the globe and develop nuclear weapons.

Appointed to the House Committee on Space, Science, and Technology, where I am proud to support technological and aerospace advancement to boost our defense capabilities.

Sponsored bipartisan STEM legislation to bolster national defense by ensuring that we do not fall behind in science and technology.

And here at home, our office assisted 1,000 constituents with service requests, ending a months-long backlog of cases that languished due to a lack of congressional representation.

We’ve also held four town hall meetings to make sure we are addressing the issues that matter to the folks of the 25th District.

This fight is not over.

One year in, and we are just getting started.

California is home, and it’s too good to give up on.

We owe it to our children to make sure that they have the same incredible opportunities and assured security that this nation and this state afforded us.

Rep. Mike Garcia represents the 25th Congressional District, which includes the Santa Clarita and Antelope valleys.