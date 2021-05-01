Prep Sports Roundup: Lacrosse, Soccer, Softball, Basketball, Tennis and Volleyball

A recap of recent sports results. Got results and summaries? Email them to [email protected]

The following summaries were provided by team coaches and/or representatives for recent Santa Clarita Valley prep sports action. The Signal thanks all who submitted for helping get the word out about local athletes’ achievements. The following summaries are presented in chronological order of the games’ dates. In the event that both teams submit reports on the same event, the reports will be edited to combine them into one summary:

Girls Lacrosse: Valencia 21, Hart 0

With Hart coming out of a recent loss against Saugus, and Valencia bouncing back from a postponed game and a fierce match with West Ranch, both teams were eager to prove themselves.

Valencia, working toward qualifying for playoffs, ran the score up to a final 21-0, with senior goalie Cristal Narciso facing 0 shots on goal. Before the end of the first half, Valencia scored 10 goals.

Bree Weber, a junior midfielder, propelled Valencia into constant attack with over 11 winning faceoffs.

From the midfield down to the 12, Valencia’s chemistry and determination from players like Trinity Custodia (junior midfielder) and Kayla Cervantes (senior midfielder) created artistic manipulation against Hart’s fierce defense.

Hart’s defense was coordinated and strong, and their goalie Chloe Zundel’s clears were an impressive weapon for the team.

“This game, we set a lot of goals for ourselves as a team,” said senior attacker Eliza Hernandez. “Not only did we want to succeed with the score, but we wanted to work on some technical things, like transitions and shot accuracy, and being able to say that we met those goals is the most rewarding.”

Added senior midfielder Sydney Malinowski: “Even with the penalties that were called, we kept our heads up and made transitions that set us up for some great goals.”

— Eliza Hernandez, Valencia girls lacrosse

Softball: Valencia 13, Canyon 5

Izzy Mertes wasted no opportunities at the plate on Monday, driving in four on two hits to lead Valencia past Canyon 13-5. Mertes drove in runs on a home run in the first and a single in the fifth. Addison Snyder had a dinger in the seventh inning.

The Vikings varsity opened up scoring in the first inning, when Mertes homered on a 3-1 count, scoring three runs.

Valencia put up five runs in the fifth inning. The rally was led by singles by Emma Bramson, Mertes and Delaney Scully, a sacrifice fly by Addison Snyder, and a groundout by Emma Seper.

Casey Edwards earned the victory in the pitcher’s circle for Valencia. The hurler allowed 12 hits and five runs over seven innings, striking out seven.

— Valencia softball via GameChanger app

Girls Soccer: West Ranch 2, Golden Valley 0

The West Ranch girls soccer team beat Golden Valley 2-0 Tuesday on first-half goals by Olivia Suarez and Kennedy Desser. The win kept West Ranch undefeated on the season at 6-0-1 and still in first place in the Foothill league with three games remaining. The loss dropped Golden Valley to 1-5-1.

— Pablo Suarez, West Ranch soccer parent

Boys Soccer: West Ranch 0, Golden Valley 0

The West Ranch boys soccer team tied Golden Valley at home Tuesday, 0-0. West Ranch had an opportunity to score a goal in the second half on a penalty kick but it was stopped by the Golden Valley goal keeper. West Ranch moved to 3-2-2 on the season while Golden Valley moved to 1-3-3.

— Pablo Suarez, West Ranch soccer parent

Girls Basketball: Santa Paula 48, Trinity 42

Trinity Classical Academy girls’ varsity basketball lost to Santa Paula High School on Tuesday, 48-42.

Leading scorers for Trinity were Olivia Leathers (12 points), Lily Caddow (13 points) and Katie Brown (10 points).

Trinity’s next game is Tuesday against YULA at 5 p.m.

— Katie Roberts, Trinity girls basketball coach

Boys Tennis: Saugus 12, Canyon 6

Saugus boys’ tennis pulled out a win in a tight match against Canyon on Monday.

Centurion singles players were able to win all nine sets on the day. No. 1 Andrew Belcher won two sets, 6-2, 6-2, before being subbed out by Gil Ninio. Ninio picked up his first singles win of the season, 6-1.

No. 2 Mathew Tolosa continued his singles success, only dropping two games on the day, 6-0, 6-2, 6-0.

No. 3 Noah Fituci also won his three sets by scores of 6-1, 6-2, 6-0.

The Cowboys won their six sets on the doubles side, proving to be a challenging opponent. Saugus was only able to pick up three wins in doubles from No. 2 team Brandon Schwartz and Brandon Buenaventura, 6-2, and No. 3 team Luke Bannerman and Ethan Jegel. Bannerman and Jegel won one set 6-0 before Jegel was subbed out for Aarya Sharma. Sharma and Bannerman grabbed one win, 6-2.

— Bailey Sindle, Saugus tennis coach

Girls Tennis: Valencia 18, Saugus 0

Valencia continued their quest for a league title, defeating Saugus 18-0 Tuesday afternoon at Valencia High School. The Vikings remained dominant throughout the day, sweeping both singles and doubles.

From Saugus coach Bailey Sindle: “Valencia has a young team with a lot of talent. I don’t think we played bad at all, I think we just lost to a better team today. My girls never give up and fight every set. Even though we lost, I’m pleased with how they played today.”

— Bailey Sindle, Saugus tennis coach

Boys Basketball: Trinity 73, YULA 63

Trinity beat Yeshiva of LA (YULA) 73-63 in Santa Clarita on Tuesday night. The Knights 6-2 (4-0) started slowly but went on a run before halftime and built up a lead of 70-45 in the fourth quarter and cruised for the win. Trinity was led by John Cervantes King with 21 points, 9 rebounds, 7 assists and 5 steals. Lucas Soing added 18 points and 3 rebounds, and Hunter Gillman scored 17 with 5 rebounds.

— Darrell Hebert, Trinity basketball coach

Girls Soccer: SCCS 7, Vasquez 0

The Santa Clarita Christian Lady Cardinals had a home game against Vasquez on Wednesday afternoon at The Master’s University, and SCCS kept up their winning streak with a 7-0 victory and improved their record to 7-0 (3-0 League). Senior Elly Edwards led the team in scoring with a hat trick. She added an assist to her 3 goals and controlled the midfield the entire game. Briley Phelps added 2 goals and an assist, Sydney Boswell had a goal and 3 assists and freshman Cameron Lawson added a beautiful goal and was a great contributor coming off an injury. Olivia Caldwell had some great saves and was a big factor in the shutout.

— Amy Boswell, SCCS team rep

Boys Volleyball: Hart 3, Saugus 0

Hart, 4-0 in league play, beat Saugus in three games on Wednesday, 25-19, 28-26 and 25-22.

Senior outside hitter Jonas Moore had 16 kills and Ian Duncan had 10 kills for Hart, while setter Owen Douphner had 12 assists and two blocks. Libero Gunnar Hulz had 12 digs and Owen Wellins had four kills.

— Kyle Schlehner, assistant Hart volleyball coach

Softball: Valencia 11, Hart 0

Casey Edwards shut down Hart, throwing a complete game shutout and leading Valencia to a 11-0 victory on Thursday against Hart.

Haley Cheek led Valencia’s offense by driving in four runs. Cheek went 2-for-3 at the plate. Cheek drove in runs on a home run in the second and a single in the fifth.

Valencia tallied five runs in the fifth inning. Cheek, Emma Bramson, Delaney Scully and Maia Paragas powered the big inning with RBIs.

Edwards earned the win for Valencia. Edwards surrendered zero runs on four hits over five innings, striking out one and walking zero.

Valencia smacked two home runs on the day. Izzy Mertes had a four-bagger in the third inning. Cheek went for the long ball in the second inning.

Valencia tallied 16 hits in the game. Paragas, Emma Seper, Addison Snyder, Cheek, Bramson and Scully all collected multiple hits for Valencia. Paragas led Valencia with four hits in four at bats.

Valencia plays West Ranch Monday, May 3, at home.

— Valencia softball via GameChanger app

Boys Volleyball: Hart 3, Golden Valley 0

Hart (5-0) swept Golden Valley in three games on Thursday, 25-19, 25-16 and 25-19.

Ian Duncan led the way for Hart with 17 kills and 10 digs. Setter Owen Doupher had 4 kills and 15 assists, and middle Evan Valdiviezo also had 3 kills.

— Kyle Schlehner, Hart assistant volleyball coach

Softball: Saugus 4, Canyon 0

McKenna Gibson went 3 for 3 with 2 home runs and 3 RBI as Saugus defeated Canyon 4-0 on Thursday. Alyssa Ramirez threw a one-hit complete game shutout with 5 strikeouts. Allie Enright had 2 hits including a double, and scored a run. Maddie Campeau had a solid game on defense.

Samantha Carr had the lone hit for Canyon.

— Jerome Castaneda, Saugus assistant coach

Boys Tennis: Saugus 16, Golden Valley 2

Saugus boys tennis picked up their second win of the week on Wednesday, defeating Golden Valley 16-2. Golden Valley was down a few players and was only able to field two singles and two doubles teams.

All Saugus doubles teams were able to sweep their sets on the day. The sets were all close and could have gone either way.

In singles, Golden Valley No. 1, Logan Detwiler defeated Saugus No. 1 Andrew Belcher, 6-3, and No. 3 Gil Ninio, 6-2.

Saugus boys will take on Valencia and Hart next week to wrap up their league play.

— Bailey Sindle, Saugus tennis coach

Girls Tennis: Saugus 11, Hart 7

On a day that was reaching 100 degrees, Saugus battled almost four hours to defeat rival Hart 11-7. This is the first time in decades Saugus has claimed the third-place title in the Foothill League over Hart.

From Saugus coach Bailey Sindle: “Every single one of my girls contributed today. We knew it would be tough, but we have improved and went into the match focused. We knew what was at stake.”

Saugus was able to win seven sets in singles with No. 1 Emily Christensen and No. 3 Sherry Salonga sweeping their sets. The Centurions’ No. 2 Julissa Diaz also picked up a win before being subbed out due to a medical issue.

“I have three solid singles players this year,” said Sindle. “They all play differently so it can throw off the other team. Today they played extremely well and earned their wins.”

In doubles, Saugus No. 1 team of Brianna Cervantes and Natalie Ratzlaff swept their three sets, which included a major upset of Hart’s No. 1 doubles team of Grace Howell and Hannah Heiber.

No. 3 doubles Baylee Renfro and Ariane Villanueva also secured a win for the Centurions, defeating Hart’s No. 2 doubles team.

“My doubles knew they needed to step up today and they did,” Sindle said. “Hart is usually very aggressive in doubles so we knew we needed to match that aggression and take advantage of each opportunity. We have a lot of talented players and they really showcased what they are capable of. This was a major milestone for the Centurions.”

— Bailey Sindle, Saugus tennis coach

— More sports recaps and summaries coming soon.