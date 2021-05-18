Richard La Motte | You Call That Voter Suppression?

I wish Thomas Oatway and other Democrats would stop using the racist, ageist arguments that elderly minorities (like me) are too dumb, lazy or removed from the realities of life that we don’t have, need or use I.D.’s, or would be happy to get one if it meant a more secure vote. I just heard a Democrat before Congress argue that asking states to remove dead people from voting rolls amounted to “voter suppression.”

Really?

If the Dems are so concerned with election integrity, why are they spending tens of thousands of dollars and sending squads of lawyers to stop forensic audits?

Richard La Motte

Valencia