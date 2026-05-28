Larry Moore | Red State Paradise

My wife and I just returned from a three-week vacation in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. It is the fastest-growing city of its size in the United States. Building is booming everywhere. Homes are built in a matter of days, not months or years like Pacific Palisades. Most of the people moving there come from blue states in the northeast and many are retirees. They come because the climate is much like ours, the cost of living is far cheaper (we paid $3.89 for gas), and southern hospitality is the real deal.

Waitresses in restaurants call you, “Sweetie, honey and sugar.”

Teenagers say, “Yes ma’am and no ma’am, yes sir and no sir.”

They are proud to be a very red city and tell the newcomers, “Welcome to Myrtle Beach but leave your blue politics and woke ways where you came from. We don’t want them here.”

I’m sure those same sentiments are expressed in Star, Idaho, Celina, Texas, and Triana, Alabama.

Myrtle Beach has over 75 golf courses, a Bass Pro Shop, Top Golf, two PGA Superstores, several Hooters, dozens of miniature golf courses, Cracker Barrel, and numerous Waffle Houses. But best of all, it has a Trump Superstore. My first visit there I luxuriated in all things Trump for well over an hour. They have shirts, pants, hats, kites, banners, bumper stickers, and everything you can imagine. You don’t have to worry about wading through a group of protesters to enter Trump World.

Life is different in the South.

I’m sure you will say,”If you like it so much, why don’t you move there?”At our age, moving anywhere is out of the question. If I was just starting out, I would move there in a heartbeat.

But perhaps a little bit of Myrtle Beach can come here. The former Albertsons on the corner of Valencia Boulevard and The Old Road has been vacant for years. It would be an ideal location for our own Trump Superstore. We deserve it and it could become the new protest center for all of those who march endlessly at Valencia and McBean Parkway.

Larry Moore

Valencia