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Patty Stephenson | Right and Wrong Ways to Behave

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Thank you, Patrick Lee Gipson, for your comments (commentary, May 23) about what you learned from running for office. If only all candidates were as thoughtful as you are now. 

I remember being a young college student who wondered about why some people acted the way they did and was told that it was the “power” they could get. I was an idealistic young woman who volunteered as much as she could to make the world a better place. I believed that there were “right” and “wrong” ways to behave. Not everyone tries to live this way. 

Thank you, Mr. Gipson, for sharing your thoughts!

Patty Stephenson

Newhall

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