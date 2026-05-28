Patty Stephenson | Right and Wrong Ways to Behave

Thank you, Patrick Lee Gipson, for your comments (commentary, May 23) about what you learned from running for office. If only all candidates were as thoughtful as you are now.

I remember being a young college student who wondered about why some people acted the way they did and was told that it was the “power” they could get. I was an idealistic young woman who volunteered as much as she could to make the world a better place. I believed that there were “right” and “wrong” ways to behave. Not everyone tries to live this way.

Thank you, Mr. Gipson, for sharing your thoughts!

Patty Stephenson

Newhall