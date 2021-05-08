Sports Roundup: Soccer, Softball, Basketball, Tennis

The following summaries were provided by team coaches and/or representatives for some of this past week’s Santa Clarita Valley prep sports action. The Signal thanks all who submitted for helping get the word out about local athletes’ achievements. In the event that both teams submit reports on the same event, the reports will be edited to combine them into one summary:

Boys Soccer: West Ranch 2, Saugus 2

The West Ranch boys soccer team tied Saugus at home 2-2 on Friday. Diego Arreola-Garcia and Daniel Bebekian scored for the Wildcats. West Ranch moved its record to 3-2-3 on the season with two games remaining.

— Pablo Suarez, West Ranch parent

Girls Soccer: West Ranch 1, Saugus 1

The West Ranch girls soccer team got a late goal by Olivia Suarez to get a crucial tie at Saugus. West Ranch remained undefeated and in first place in the Foothill League with a 6-0-2 record. Saugus remained in second place with a 4-1-3 record.

Saugus scored in the first half on a penalty kick by Alyssa Edwards. West Ranch got the equalizer late in the second half when a Saugus defender tried to clear the ball from in front of their own goal and it deflected off Suarez and was redirected into the goal to tie the game.

— Pablo Suarez, West Ranch parent

Girls Soccer: SCCS 5, Palmdale Aerospace 1

The SCCS Lady Cardinals soccer team went to the Antelope Valley to play their league rival, Palmdale Aerospace, and came back to the Santa Clarita Valley with a 5-1 victory. This moved SCCS to 8-0 overall and 4-0 in league. Avery Babikan put the Lady Cardinals on the board first with a booming 30-yard free kick that sailed over the head of the Palmdale Aerospace keeper. Briley Phelps played strong and had 2 goals and 2 assists. Viviana Soler also added 2 goals to cement the win. Kylie Webster played fast and aggressive and was instrumental in the Cardinals maintaining possession throughout the game.

— Amy Boswell, SCCS team rep

Softball: Saugus 12, Golden Valley 1

Saugus improved their league record to 3-0 after defeating Golden Valley 12-1 on the road Tuesday. Marina Provencio pitched a solid game, allowing only 4 hits in 5 innings with 12 strikeouts. McKenna Gibson led the way at the plate going 3 for 4 with a home run, double and 3 RBI. Allie Enright also went 3-4 with 2 doubles, 3 runs and an RBI. Others getting multiple hits were Caitlyn Connolly, Hailey Salgado and Shae Sabedra. Jasmin Smith had a double for Golden Valley.

— Jerome Castaneda, Saugus assistant coach

Girls Basketball: Trinity 48, YULA 28

Trinity Classical Academy girls’ varsity basketball beat YULA Tuesday, 48-28. Lily Caddow scored 30 points. Trinity’s next game is Tuesday at Louisville High School.

— Katie Roberts, Trinity girls basketball coach

Boys Tennis: Valencia 15, Saugus 3

Saugus boys’ tennis entered their last week of Foothill League play against Valencia High School on Monday at Valencia. The Centurions battled, but ultimately fell 3-15 to the Vikings.

Saugus singles No. 2 Mathew Tolosa defeated Valencia’s No. 2 and No. 3. Tolosa had a tight third set against Valencia’s No. 1 but fell 5-7.

In doubles, Saugus No. 2 team of Brandon Buenaventura and Brandon Schwartz defeated Valencia’s No. 3 team 6-4. This was the only win in doubles for the centurions.

From Saugus coach Bailey Sindle: “Valencia is a tough team, but I thought we played well. The singles sets were all very close. We just got outplayed.”

— Bailey Sindle, Saugus tennis coach



Boys Tennis: Hart 17, Saugus 1

The last match of the season proved to be a difficult one for the Centurions as they fell to Hart, 17-1.

Saugus No. 2 Noah Fituci claimed the lone win on the day in the very last set being played. After being down 2-5, Fituci battled back to defeat Hart No. 3 Jack Burns 7-6 (8-6).

From Saugus coach Bailey Sindle: “Noah has been an aggressive player all season. He never gives up, fights for every point, and works his opponents. He trains so much and it shows. He had two solid matches (earlier), so finishing off with Jack is challenging. Noah handled it well and I’m extremely proud of him.”

Hart swept Saugus in doubles, 9-0.

Sindle adds: “This was a hard last match for us, but the team had fun. I have five seniors this year, all of which are pivotal starters and I’m happy they had the opportunity to play and just enjoy the season.”

— Bailey Sindle, Saugus tennis coach



