Suprise Mom with these delicious desserts

Mother’s Day is around the corner and this is a good time to start thinking about a special dessert to end her special day. There’s Margarita Cupcakes and a Very Berry Creamy Coconut Ice Cream. Spoil her to your heart’s content!

Margarita Cupcakes

Yields:18

Ingredients

For the cupcakes

1 c. (2 sticks) butter, softened

1 1/2 c. sugar

3 large eggs

Juice of 3 limes, plus zest of 1 lime

1 tsp. pure vanilla extract

2 c. all-purpose flour

3 tbsp. cornstarch

1 1/2 tsp. baking powder

1 tsp. kosher salt

1/2 c. milk (preferably whole or 2%)

For the frosting

1 c. (2 sticks) butter, softened

5 c. powdered sugar

1/4 c. fresh lime juice

1/4 c. tequila

Coarse salt, for garnish

Lime zest, for garnish

Small lime wedges, for garnish

Directions

Make cupcakes

Preheat oven to 350° and line two muffin tins with 18 cupcake liners. In a large bowl using a hand mixer, beat butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Add lime juice and zest and vanilla and mix until combined.

In another large bowl, whisk together flour, cornstarch, baking powder, and salt. Add half the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients, beating until just combined. Pour in milk and mix until fully incorporated. Add remaining dry ingredients and stir until just combined. Fill cupcake liners 3/4 full with batter.

Bake until slightly golden and a toothpick inserted into center of each cupcake comes out clean, about 25 minutes. Let cupcakes cool in pans 5 to 10 minutes, then transfer to a wire rack to cool completely.

Make frosting

In a large bowl using a hand mixer, beat butter, half of powdered sugar, lime juice, and tequila until light and fluffy. Add remaining powdered sugar and beat until smooth.

Pipe frosting onto cooled cupcakes. Garnish with coarse salt, lime zest, and lime wedges and a cut decorative straw before serving. (Delish)

Few relationships are as special as a bond between a mother and her child. There is often so much laughter, so much love and so many good times spent around food and family over the years.

From trying new foods together and cooking lessons at a young age to time-honored family recipes, there are few things better than mom’s cooking.

This delicious Very Berry and Creamy Coconut Ice Cream was created with mothers in mind. It’s melt-in-your-mouth delicious, especially when it’s made with fresh ingredients right at home for a perfect addition to Mother’s Day festivities.

This ice cream features the rich tartness of frozen fruit and a sweet creaminess from the coconut milk. The two flavors of ice cream create a unique combination that’s out-of-this-world delicious.

To make the Berry Ice Cream, blend 2 pounds of frozen berries, sweetened condensed milk, honey and salt until smooth then freeze for four hours.

To make the Coconut Ice Cream, beat 2 cups of whipping cream in a mixer until stiff peaks form. In a bowl, combine sweetened condensed milk, coconut milk, salt and 1 cup of the whipped cream. Whisk then add remaining whipped cream and whisk until combined. Place in a dish and freeze for four hours.

Once properly chilled, both ice creams are ready to scoop and serve. Garnish with mint leaves for an extra pop of color, if desired.

Enjoy a delightful treat with your mom as you make memories year after year. This time it may be mom’s turn to ask for the recipe.

Very Berry and Creamy

Coconut Ice Cream

Berry Ice Cream

2 pounds frozen berries (such as raspberries, blueberries, strawberries and blackberries)

1/2 cup sweetened condensed milk

1 tablespoon honey

1/2 teaspoon salt

Coconut Ice Cream

2 cups heavy whipping cream

1/2 cup sweetened condensed milk

1/2 cup coconut milk

1/2 teaspoon salt

mint leaves, for garnish (optional)

To make berry ice cream n blender, pulse frozen berries, sweetened condensed milk, honey and salt until smooth, scraping down sides.

Pour mixture into 5-by-9-inch loaf pan. Freeze uncovered 4 hours, or until set.

To make coconut ice cream n large mixing bowl, beat whipping cream until stiff peaks form.

In medium bowl, whisk sweetened condensed milk, coconut milk, salt and 1 cup whipped cream until combined. Add remaining whipped cream and whisk until combined.

Pour into 5-by-9-inch loaf pan. Freeze uncovered 4 hours, or until set.

Scoop desired amount of each ice cream into bowls to serve. Garnish with mint leaves, if desired. (Family Features)