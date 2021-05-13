Thomas Oatway | A Threat to Our Way of Life

Mathew Dowd, a political analyst who lives in Texas, stated that the No. 1 issue in America is not the pandemic, or the economic recovery, or infrastructure. This issue is whether democracy will survive an existential threat to its survival. He also says that a Cabinet-level position needs to be established by the Joe Biden administration to save our system of government.

He argues that the full resources of the government and the judiciary need to be marshalled to engage in this fight.

I couldn’t agree more. At least 47 states are proposing legislation that makes voting more difficult, particularly for the poor and minorities. Californians have thankfully been shielded from this voter suppression initiative by the failure of the Republican Party to be a relevant force in California politics. It is pretty obvious that the GOP has determined that the only way they can win elections is to suppress the vote of the Democratic base. This is not democracy. It is authoritarianism.

A strong message needs to be delivered in future elections by voters who find this to be a threat to our way of life.

Thomas Oatway

Valencia