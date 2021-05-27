Uletzy Rocha | A Solution for Rideshare Apps

I am in my first year of college at College of the Canyons. I have been a user of Lyft for years and have never encountered a problem until I moved from Burbank two years ago. Since I’ve moved to a less suburban area, my rides have been canceled over and over with very little time to grab another ride.

I do not have my driver’s license yet, so I rely heavily on Lyft to get to work and school. I order my Lyft cars almost an hour and a half before a scheduled shift or school day so I have time to get settled where I am. My last experience was awful. My driver cancelled my ride just as they were to turn on my street — five minutes before my scheduled shift. I closed the app for three seconds to call my job and tell them I was going to be late. I came back to the app with no ride information — my ride had been canceled. I had to get another Lyft and was 30 minutes late even though I had ordered the car an hour and a half before I was supposed to be at work.

I live in a less busy, rural area so I understand the distance may have been difficult, but with the driver turning on my street and canceling, with no notification from the app, was awful.

My idea is to simply add features in the app that prevent drivers from canceling at a certain time. For example, if a driver is 10 minutes away from a destination, they are able to cancel the ride if they would like. After 10 minutes, they are not and they must finish the ride. Also, adding a notification that states my ride was canceled would help me and millions of other people with this problem.

Uletzy Rocha

Santa Clarita