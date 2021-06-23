Lois Eisenberg | In Praise of Progression

What a glorious two days in American history:

Juneteenth becomes a federal holiday, which means that the United States is commemorating the end of slavery with this overdue (declaration).

The Supreme Court has upheld that Obamacare is the law of the land.

And to this I say amen, hallelujah and all the positive accolades that go with these two agendas, and praying that this progression will continue.

These two glorious agendas are some of the many progressive things that had to be done to bring America back to its glory days.

Now if all Americans will take heed and realize and accept progression, which is not hard to do, America will prevail and be a great country again like it has always been.

Lois Eisenberg

Santa Clarita