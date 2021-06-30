Polar Mini Portable AC Reviews – Must Read Before Buying

There is simply no denying that summer is well on its way and you’ve likely been reading your Polar Mini Portable AC reviews. Summer can be both a blessing and a curse for some individuals. There is nothing better than spending warm days out on the patio or back porch grilling out in the heat with your closest friends and family. Sure, it’ll be hot, but you can cope. This is, however, not the case when it comes to the inside of the home and the Polar Mini Portable AC could be the perfect solution. Trying to sleep, concentrate, or get work done in sweltering hot humidity and temperatures can be downright exhausting and frustrating. While most homes have central heating and air, there are always hot spots, hot rooms, or the off chance that your system isn’t designed or balanced right. That’s when Polar Mini Portable AC comes in.

There are a number of solutions to any of the problems mentioned above, but is the Polar Mini Portable AC the best option? You’ll find that getting your system redesigned or properly balanced can cost a lot of money. The Polar Mini Portable AC, on the other hand, is an extremely affordable personal air conditioner that just might be able to provide what you are looking for, quite similar to Arctic Air Pure Chill air conditioner.

What Exactly Is The Polar Mini Portable AC?

While scouring Polar Mini Portable AC reviews, you probably have a good idea and understanding of what the Polar Mini Portable AC unit is. However, you likely don’t understand everything that you need to know about the Polar Mini Portable AC. Given its name, you likely already know that the unit is a portable air conditioner. That being said, it is not just your traditional portable AC, very similar to Blast Portable AC air conditioner.

In fact, it is an ionizer, deodorizer, nightlight, and filtration system all rolled up into one. The system comes from the Polar Mini Portable AC company and was introduced onto the market recently. It was specifically designed to be placed on your desk or bedside table and keep you cool while you work or sleep while also filtering the air at the same time.

Does The Polar Mini Portable AC Work?

You had better believe that the Polar Mini Portable AC works. It works just as good if not better than any other portable air conditioner currently available on the market. However, if you’ve been reading those Polar Mini Portable AC reviews, you’ve likely come across several sites claiming that the product doesn’t work. And, this is simply probably because the consumer expected much more than what the unit was capable of. The first thing that you need to know is that Polar Mini Portable AC is not only a portable air conditioner. In fact, it is only right around the size of a space heater. At the very least, this unit is capable of cleaning and filtering the air in a considerably spacious room. It is usually best to also install the unit near an open window whenever you can. This will make it more efficient.

How Exactly Does The Polar Mini Portable AC Work?

Under the surface, the Polar Mini Portable AC is pretty much like every other traditional portable AC out there. It works in a similar manner utilizing what is known was evaporation technology. However, there is one area where the Polar Mini Portable AC differs, and that is when it comes to the filtration side and air conditioner technology. The Polar Mini Portable AC air conditioner does include a standard, replaceable filter that’ll help catch some dirt, dust and debris, but it is the water curtain that makes it really shine. That’s right, the unit utilizes what is known as a water curtain to clean the air in the air. This is something that you would normally only find on much larger units. This is just one of the many reasons that the Polar Mini Portable AC could be considered a true innovation to the industry.

That aside, you’ll simply fill the Polar Mini Portable air conditioner with the recommended amount of water, turn it on, and it’ll go right to work. The Polar Mini air conditioner creates a water barrier that the air must pass through before it is released. When the air passes through the barrier of the Polar Mini air conditioner, it’ll have to go through multiple barriers where the germs and other unwanted particles are removed. This also provides the Polar mini air conditioner with the ability to humidify, so there is another plus. The evaporative cooling technology and its cooling system helps to reduce your electricity bills while reducing the temperature and heat at home..

The Good And The Good Of The Polar Mini Portable AC

There is no product currently available on the market that doesn’t come with its own set of pros and cons. And, the Polar Mini Portable AC is certainly no different. The Polar Mini Portable AC does come with its own upsides, but it does have some drawbacks that could turn some individuals off. Knowing these drawbacks and understanding them to the fullest will help you determine if the purchase is really worth your time, effort, and money.

Pros

The unit does include three different fan settings that you can customize

The unit also includes a customizable nightlight

Constantly circulates air

Removes unwanted germs, bacteria, and particles when the air passes through the water curtain

Capable of removing odors

Also includes a replaceable filter for trapping dust and other unwanted debris

Users can add scented pouches or essential oils

Extremely portable and lightweight

Comes with a money-back guarantee

Cons

One unique color

You will have to fill the water in the mini air conditioner so the evaporation technology can work properly

The replaceable cardboard filter could be replaced

Might need to be installed near an open window for the cooling system to work more effective

The Final Verdict – Is The Polar Mini Portable AC Worth The Effort?

The Polar Mini Portable AC is certainly worth the effort and this is all in part thanks to the Money-Back Guarantee. That’s right, the mini air conditioner comes with a money-back guarantee, so you pretty much get to take her for a test drive before fully investing. If it turns out that the Polar Mini Portable AC doesn’t work the way you intended, you can send it back for a full refund and you’ll only be out your time and effort.