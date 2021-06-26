Richard Myers | Don’t Throw in the Towel on Jan. 6

From the many columns and letters of Betty Arenson that frequently appear in The Signal there is no doubt that she is well informed and we can see from her June 22 letter, “Still Not Convinced About Committees,” that she has done her homework regarding governmental commissions

She names many committees and points out their lack of usefulness in an attempt to bolster her position that there should be no bipartisan commission to examine the Jan. 6 insurrection. She says the commissions “are usually, if not always, useless.”

However, I take exception to that because the Jan. 6 event is far too important to simply say outcomes of past commissions predict the outcome of a commission for this. Betty wants to follow the motto, “If at first you don’t succeed…give up.” If Edison worked that way we would still light our way with candles.

Sure, past commissions could have produced better results but times and situations change so we should not use past results to predict the results we might get today.

I want Betty to know that some of us here in Santa Clarita believe that a commission on this is too important just to throw in the towel and give up.

Richard Myers

Valencia