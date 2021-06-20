Rob Kerchner | A Double Helping of Dumb

Regardless of how you slice it, the response to COVID-19 at the state level in Democrat-run places like California, New York and Michigan was politically motivated, economically ruinous, nakedly authoritarian and effectively murderous.

Meanwhile, in the span of mere months, Democrats tore off their “Question Authority” bumper stickers and exchanged them for “Trust Science” — by which they mean do what the bureaucrats say.

It’s was, to put it bluntly, a double helping of dumb.

Rob Kerchner

Santa Clarita