Rob Kerchner | A Study in Contrast

Facebook and Twitter banned the U.S. president because of an unarmed riot by a handful of people at the Capitol on Jan. 6, even though he expressly endorsed peace.

Meanwhile, Black Lives Matter, Maxine Waters, Nancy Pelosi, Kamala Harris, et al, had no such bans for armed riots and lootings and vandalism and burnings and occupations that they encouraged and abetted, which involved thousands of people, killed dozens, caused billions in damage, and went on for months.

Think about that.

Rob Kerchner

Valencia