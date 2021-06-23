Thomas Oatway | Saginian Letters a Boost for Horton?

Arthur Saginian (June 18) submitted a letter accusing Gary Horton of having a bizarre perspective in his recent opinion column. He did not mention the subject of the Horton column, nor what he disagreed with. The most recent Horton column defended Katie Hill, former 25th Congressional District representative, who is bravely returning from a revenge porn episode and attempting to resurrect her professional life.

Saginian argued: “Those who can think rationally will not be swayed by (Horton), and those who can’t are beyond reach anyway.” Well, this from the writer who advocated getting COVID-19 instead of a vaccination to achieve herd immunity and strengthening the survivors’ immunity for generations to come.

I can only assume that The Signal is printing Saginian’s opinions to make Horton look good.

Thomas Oatway

Valencia