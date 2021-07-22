Additional tennis courts available for public use in July

In a partnership to expand access to recreational facilities for Santa Clarita residents, the city of Santa Clarita and the William S. Hart Union High School District have announced tennis courts at four high schools are open to the public on weekdays through the end of July.

Residents will be able to take the court at Canyon High School, Hart High School, Valencia High School and Saugus High School, in addition to the public amenities open at Bouquet Canyon Park, Valencia Glen Park, Valencia Heritage Park and Valencia Summit Park.

The partnership between the district and city reaffirms each agency’s commitment to providing high-quality recreational opportunities for Santa Clarita residents — students and adults alike. The availability of the additional facilities will also lessen the impact on courts at city parks at a time when many residents are meeting up for matches or practice during the summer months.

District courts will be available during select days and times during the week through July 31. The public can use courts on a first-come, first-served basis. The full schedule is as follows:

Canyon High School (19300 Nadal St.)

Monday-Thursday, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Hart High School (24825 Newhall Ave.)

Monday-Friday, 5-8 p.m.

Valencia High School (27801 Dickason Drive)

Monday-Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Saugus High School (21900 Centurion Way)

Monday-Friday, 7–11 a.m.

Tennis courts at city parks remain open to the public on a first-come, first-served basis during normal park hours. For more information on recreational opportunities in the city of Santa Clarita, visit santa-clarita.com/Seasons.