Whitesides announces winners of Congressional Art Competition 

News release

Rep. George Whitesides, D-Agua Dulce, has announced the winners of this year’s Congressional Art Competition, themed “The Future I Want to See.”

The following students from the 27th Congressional District were selected for their exceptional work:

• First Place: “Shared Skies,” drawn by Fiona Currie, a homeschooled 12th grader in Palmdale, with colored pencils.

• Second Place: “Seen Before it Exists,” mixed media produced by Esha Mandadapu, a ninth grader at Academy of the Canyons.

• Third Place: “Where Nature Thrives,” photography produced by Brady Wan, an 11th grade student at West Ranch High School.

• Fourth Place: “Our Olive Branch,” painted by Joanne Kim, an 11th grade student at West Ranch High School.

The first-place winner, Currie, described her work: “It depicts a B-1B Lancer aircraft soaring through the skies of the Antelope Valley as a pair of native common ravens look on. The scene also includes another local native, the Joshua tree, amid a carpet of flowering desert scrub brush commonly found here in the spring. The color scheme of the ravens consists of fiery reds and oranges for one, and tranquil blues and greens for the other. This choice of colors represents the cycle of summer wildfires that ravage the hillsides, contrasting with the essential waters from rain and snow-melt that allow new plant-life to flourish from the barren earth once more.”

The top four pieces will be displayed in various locations representing the community. The first-place winner’s artwork will be exhibited in the U.S. Capitol, while the second-place entry will be displayed in Whitesides’ D.C. office. The third- and fourth-place winners will have their works shown in the congressman’s two district offices.

The panel of judges for this year’s competition came from all across the district, and represented a variety of artistic backgrounds, including:

• Donna Weil, Lakes and Valleys Art Guild.

• Robert Benitez, Lancaster Museum of Art and History.

• Christine Mugnolo, Antelope Valley College.

• Lauren Chomuk, Valencia Drawn 2 Art Studio.

• Lisa de Souza, Santa Clarita International Film Festival.

• Miss Antoinette, Artuity Art Studio.