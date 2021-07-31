Betty Arenson | Biden Presidency Marked by Broken Promises

Then candidate, and now President Joe Biden, promised to unite the country. Unfortunately, he has failed miserably. His actions are the antitheses of his words. He provided some evidence contrary to his promises but it was ignored by too many. The first proof of his false re-script was his declaration he would (only) select a Black female for vice president if he was elected. Biden and his party of Democrats toss out Martin Luther King’s “I have a dream” speech: “I look forward to a day when people will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character,” then demonstrably make skin color their litmus test for every situation.

Division continues with the Biden Administration, fostering class warfare; the haves versus the have-nots accompanied with the resentment of working people versus those getting paid not to work.

This president refuses to stop the extended federal weekly unemployment benefit dollars that have proven to keep workers out of the workforce while 9.2 million jobs remain unfilled. The testament? Talk to a business owner who’s unable to fully staff his/her business because his prior employees admit they’re making the same or more by staying home. Putting people back to work yields tax dollars, funds Social Security and boosts the economy. The latter fulfills Biden’s theme of “Build Back Better.” The ambiguity is staggering.

Biden promised to get the country operating again with arresting the Chinese COVID-19 virus. Primarily this would be accomplished by the masses getting vaccinated. That’s baffling considering that Vice President-to-be Kamala Harris openly stated she would not take the vaccine because she didn’t trust then-President Donald Trump. She spoke as if Trump was stirring the cast iron cauldron containing his own home-made recipe. It’s not unnoticed that with the Biden-Harris victory, Harris willingly got her jab even though the ingredients had not been changed.

Mixed messages have resulted in dividing the “vaxxed” versus the “non-vaxxed” and Biden is feeding that disunion with zeal. July 27 he spoke of the non-vaxxed as not being smart. There’s no allowance for latitude on that stringent thinking. Individuals are supposed to have rights and freedoms, including what they choose to not put in their bodies. It’s narrow-minded to ignore the obvious reluctance of many rejecting vaccination.

There are sustainable reasons supporting vaccination reluctance:

Arrogant leaders like California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Los Angeles County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl locked down the lowly citizenry while they lived their lives unimpeded with dining in ultra-expensive restaurants, going to the hairdresser and flying (secretly) to visit a relative. Clearly they are unafraid of being infected.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, National Institute of Health director, now Biden’s health advisor, relentlessly flip-flops on masking. He’s vacillated from no-masking as it didn’t help anyone, to one mask needed, then two, then no mask if vaccinated and now everyone must mask up. Those who excuse and defend Fauci would say its an ever-changing scenario. That excuse cannot be valid. When Trump echoed Fauci’s directives, then Fauci would switch, Trump was labeled a liar.

We’ve learned Fauci had 200 friendly (but sequestered) emails with the Chinese concerning the Wuhan Lab and he secured million of dollars that funded the Chinese COVID virus. Fauci has blame at his feet regarding the COVID chaos.

We’ve learned the Centers for Disease Control is politicized and can be controlled by entities such as the all-powerful teachers unions, as to what verbiage will be disseminated to the public. That’s the same public the CDC is supposed to exist for the good of, American citizens. Their efficacy is questionable.

The “vax-enthusiasts’” predicted numbers failed a lot due to their conjuring for distrust. As a result we’re now backsliding to oppressive, mandatory restrictions that not only violate HIPAA laws but also threaten workers’ employment and our freedoms.

Then there are the blatant dangers of escorting in hundreds of thousands of illegal invaders while too many have positive COVID results but are released into the country absent any viable tracking. That minacious fact is undeniable. American citizens are restricted on travel while the infected intruders travel unmasked on government-provided airplanes and buses.

The numbers of infections, hospitalizations and deaths are omnipresent in our faces 24/7. Numbers that are just as, if not more important, such as 1) the high percentages of survival without the vaccines; 2) the unpublished numbers of the maimed and deaths resulting from the jabs; 3) the dangerous effects of certain people masking up, especially children; 4) the true numbers of deaths that actually resulted from COVID-19, i.e., people with no existing underlying serious and chronic conditions. By the way, did you notice America had no flu season this year?

Last but hardly least, follow the money.

The Chinese Corona COVID-19 virus has been and remains a Colossal Cash Cow. Untold billions of dollars to everything imaginable plus the unimaginable. The absurd multi-billions dumped into the public schools’ bottomless abysses while buildings remain unused and with unions persistently maneuvering to remain unopened; bailouts of badly run cities, counties with their decades of waste, mismanagement and corruption and all of the “re-imagined” nonsense. It’s choreographed muck.

The U.S. economy was nearly tanked; human beings forced to hole up, separate from loved ones, die alone in hospitals and nursing homes; and race to markets for rationed everyday living products. The Wuhan bats have nothing on us, the real lab rats.

President Biden has failed miserably with his promises of Build Back Better and creating unity.

Betty Arenson is a Santa Clarita resident. “Right Here, Right Now” appears Saturdays and rotates among local Republicans.