Betty Arenson | No Democrat, No Money

Letters to the Editor
Jonathan Ahmadi, a Democrat candidate for California’s 38th Assembly District, stated an ugly fact raging within California’s supermajority (July 3), concerning securing money for the district.

“That’s the type of thing that a Democrat supermajority is going to be able to do…(S)adly that’s not what our current representative will be able to provide for us.”

In other words, irrespective of the fact that much of that money comes from Republicans and independents, unless we elect a Democrat, there’ll be no money. There’s the Democrats’ practices at work.

Betty Arenson

Valencia

