Community | Education in brief

Edwards graduates from Mercy College of Health Sciences

Adam Edwards, of Santa Clarita, was conferred a bachelor of science in nursing degree by Mercy College of Health Sciences, in Des Moines, Iowa, on Dec. 19.

Mercy College is the only Catholic college in Central Iowa and is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission of the North Central Association of Colleges and Schools.

Area resident named to fall 2020 dean’s list at Quinnipiac University

Grace Thomas, of Santa Clarita, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at Quinnipiac University.

To qualify for the dean’s list, students must earn a grade point average of at least 3.5 with no grade lower than C. Full-time students must complete at least 14 credits in a semester, with at least 12 credits that have been graded on a letter grade basis to be eligible.

Quinnipiac is a private, coeducational, nonsectarian institution 90 minutes north of New York City and two hours from Boston. The university enrolls 7,000 full-time undergraduate and 3,000 graduate and part-time students in 110 degree programs through its Schools of Business, Communications, Education, Engineering, Health Sciences, Law, Medicine, Nursing and the College of Arts and Sciences. Quinnipiac is recognized by U.S. News & World Report and Princeton Review’s “The Best 385 Colleges.”

Two Millers graduate from BYU, Utah State

Madeline Miller, of Newhall, graduated from Brigham Young University’s College of Nursing as a BSN, RN. Madison Miller, of Newhall, graduated from Utah State University as a double major, with bachelor’s degrees in English and political science.