Subject: New Democratic hopefuls?

Who are you? We need to hear from you and soon. How do you expect to earn our votes, and we know nothing about you? You need to at least hold some town hall meeting, somewhere, even a local park would do, if possible. Time is short, if we want to win back some of those lost seats in Congress and the Senate. We know who and what the Republicans are about. They have not changed. So. I am asking you to show up and soon!

Gerrie Currie

Valencia