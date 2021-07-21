Karen Fencil | Flagrant Partisanship on the Fourth

On the Fourth of July, celebrating the signing of the Declaration of Independence and the founding of the United States of America, Santa Clarita had a “car parade” organized by the Republican Party. While I have no issue with people who hold ideological positions different from my own, I do have a problem with people who deny facts.

For example, several of the participants had Confederate battle flags and/or Trump 2020 flags. While we can debate the quality of Donald Trump as a president and the causes, inhumanity and long-term effects of the Civil War, there are some facts that cannot be denied. Trump lost in a fair election. The Confederacy lost. That they were celebrated on July Fourth, a day of patriotism, is abhorrent.

To make matters worse, there was a laundry list of local politicians included in the parade. Those included City Councilman Jason Gibbs, water board Directors BJ Atkins and Bill Cooper, William S. Hart Union High School District board member Joe Messina, and Assemblywoman Suzette Valladares, R-Santa Clarita. Elected officials may have their own ideologies, but they are elected to represent all of us. This flagrant partisanship shows how badly our political system is broken. They are not working for the people. They are working for themselves.

Karen Fencil

Valencia

