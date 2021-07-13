Mission Valley celebrates 20th anniversary

News release

Tamara Gurney, president and CEO of Mission Valley Bank recently announced $20,000 in nonprofit donations to celebrate the bank’s 20th anniversary.

“July 1, 2021, marks Mission Valley Bank’s 20th anniversary serving the financial needs of the San Fernando and Santa Clarita Valley business communities,” Gurney said. “To commemorate this milestone, Mission Valley Bank will be donating $20,000 to local area nonprofit organizations. As an organization, we feel strongly that there is no better way to celebrate and express our gratitude than by giving back to the communities that have supported our growth and success.”

In celebration, the following 10 local area nonprofits will each receive a gift of $2,000.

• Carousel Ranch

• Community Foundation of the Valleys

• Hope of the Valley

• MEND

• San Fernando Valley Boys & Girls Club

• Santa Clarita Valley Boys & Girls Club

• Samuel Dixon Family Health Center, Inc.

• Shadow Hills Riding Club

• Single Mothers Outreach

• Tierra del Sol

Gurney added, “Throughout the pandemic, area nonprofits have worked tirelessly to support those in need, doing more with less than ever before. On behalf of the entire Mission Valley Bank team, we are grateful to have the opportunity to offer these small gifts. As we celebrate, we encourage everyone who is able to please give what you can to your charity of choice.”