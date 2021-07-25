Richard Myers | You Are the Problem

When it comes to the actions of some people in regard to this lethal virus, I want everyone to know…If you are not part of the solution, YOU ARE THE PROBLEM! I don’t care what your reasons are. If you were one of those who wouldn’t wear a mask, and still won’t, who resist getting vaccinated, then you are not my friend.

I see you as someone who is not willing to help protect me, not willing to help protect my family, not willing to help protect my neighbors, someone who is totally selfish and, because you won’t even protect yourself — incredibly stupid!

I do not personally know anyone like you and with any luck I never will — you will never be my friend!

Richard Myers

Valencia