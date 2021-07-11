Rick Barker | Horton’s Selective Memory

In reference to Gary Horton, “Katie Hill Flips the Abuse Script,” June 16:

Excuse me but unless I missed something, Ms. Hill resigned her congressional seat over an incident where she had sexual relations with at least one of her staffers.

She could have just as easily refused to resign and simply stated that she would let the voters in the 25th Congressional District decide her fate in the next election.

As with the majority of his articles, Mr. Horton has a VERY selective memory and presentation of events.

Rick Barker

Valencia