Back in the 1970s and 1980s when I was a big-L Libertarian, the membership liked to describe Republicans as the party that wanted to be your daddy (i.e. control you) and the Democrats were the party that wanted to be your mommy (i.e. coddle you).

How quaint in hindsight, because these days the Democrats are the party that wants to be your daddy AND your mommy. The Control Freak Coddlers are letting it all hang out now for everyone to see, and the results ain’t pretty.

Rob Kerchner

Valencia