Paul Butler | Service with a smile

Recently, I had the pleasure of having three wisdom teeth removed and now that the pain has subsided, I can reflect on the service fundamentals that were flawlessly executed.

Ericka, the receptionist, was warm and welcoming — she had all of my paperwork ready. The billing was accurate and the lounge area immaculate.

The dental assistant Dani was friendly and calming — she even offered me a choice of plain or vanilla flavor for the gas I was given prior to the application of the anesthesia. Customers like choices!

Luiza my oral surgeon was confidently reassuring as she confirmed the job to be done. Her smile and hand on my arm were the last things I remember, prior to waking up devoid of three of my pearly whites.

As I reflect, I was reminded that superb service is simply a combination between effective procedures administered by people who are passionate about what they provide. Price was a factor and location helped but primarily what really delivered were processes and people I could trust.

Paul Butler is a Santa Clarita resident and a client partner with Newleaf Training and Development of Valencia (newleaftd.com). For questions or comments, email Butler at [email protected].