Thomas Oatway | Vaccinations and Common Sense

My last letter to the editor focused on those who were refusing to get vaccinated, in particular the Trump Republicans. Now there are prominent Republicans who are finally endorsing the vaccinations, as people are dying needlessly. In fact, 99.5% of hospital COVID-19 deaths are unvaccinated. None other than Mitch McConnell and Sean Hannity are urging vaccinations. Welcome to the party. Even Fox News has endorsed vaccinations. But their most popular evening host is still not one of the responsible Republicans who are on board. That despite their employer’s HR department mandating a 100% vaccination policy.

Fortunately, many adults, especially seniors, have already been vaccinated here in California. This is not the case in three states where Republican governors have resisted masks, and the vaccination rates are lagging. These three states represent 40% of the COVID-19 infections in the entire nation. Of course, Florida and Texas are among them.

L.A. County health officials have mandated that masks be worn in all indoor public settings. I visited my local gym this week and was dismayed to see the large numbers who were unmasked. I counted four with masks, plus myself. Only two of four employees were masked. Approximately 100 were not masked. They are mostly young, not like me, and I doubt that a majority are vaccinated.

I will be looking for a new gym.

Thomas Oatway

Valencia