Arctos Portable AC Reviews [Updated] – Is Arctos Portable AC Actually Good?

Arctos Portable AC claims to be your personal cooling guide.

Everyone wants to have a cooling system in their personal space, whether it’s home or office during summer. Nobody likes sweating in the heat as it’s quite uncomfortable and suffocating due to humidity and hot weather. So, having a portable AC is a great way to stay cool without spending huge money on conventional air-conditioners and coolers. Additionally, it won’t take much space and you can carry it with yourself.

In this Arctos Portable AC review, we will be catering to two kind of readers;

1.) Those who want a full in-depth article on the product

2.) Those who want a quick 5-minute summary on the product.

If you belong to group one then keep on reading. But if you belong to group two you can scroll over to the end of the article for the summary. Enjoy!

Arctos Portable AC Reviews

Are you finding it difficult to tolerate the heat during the summer months? Do you want to keep cool using an air conditioner but you don’t have the budget for it? If so, then you can consider getting a portable air conditioner.

You may have an AC at home but don’t have it in your cabin at office. You spend nearly half the waking hours at office and it is natural you want to feel cool and comfortable.

Here’s where the Arctos Portable AC can be of great help. It is a highly useful device that works exactly like an air conditioner but on a smaller scale. The best part is that it is portable and you can take it from home to office or even from one room to another.

MUST SEE: “We Found The LOWEST Online Price for Arctos Portable AC Right Here”

What is Arctos Portable AC?

Arctos Portable AC is a cooling device. It is an air cooler that helps you keep your room cool and comfortable. It is a small device that works in a compact area. Apart from conditioning the air, it also works like a fan when needed.

Since it is a small device, it consumes lesser power. Its lower initial costs and the lower power use ensures it is suitable for those who want air conditioning at a budget.

The device also works like a humidifier and adds moisture to the air. It prevents dryness in the air, which can worsen problems like allergies, etc. It offers multiple benefits through one device.

Being a portable device, you can take it with you wherever you go. It is simple to use and maintain. There is no need of a HVAC system to run the AC. It works effectively and can cool within minutes making it a very handy device.

Why Use A Portable AC?

The summer months can be terribly hot. Using a fan may not be helpful as the fan only blows air and does not cool the room. Getting an air conditioner installed is the solution but is a very expensive one. It requires a lot of money for purchase and maintenance.

If you have areas in your home like a workshop or garage where you spend time, you will need an AC more. Usually, an AC is not installed in such places and they can become hot very fast.

Apart from the costs involved in installing an air conditioner there are other issues involved. An AC is a permanent installation and you need one for each room or area in the house/office. It requires the use of power cables. Many air conditioners are noisy and can disturb your sleep.

The solution to all these problems is a portable AC. This device helps to cool the room, hall, office, workshop, or area where you are working. It is a portable device that can be taken to any place that has a wall outlet to connect. It is a convenient way to ensure cooling.

Apart from being a portable air conditioner, it also helps to prevent dehydration. It does this by ensuring the air has sufficient moisture. By working as a humidifier, it helps in dealing with seasonal problems like allergies and keeps away pollen, dander, and other allergens.

MUST SEE: “We Found The LOWEST Online Price for Arctos Portable AC Right Here”

Features of Arctos Portable AC

Hydro chill cooling effect

The device works using the hydro chilling effect. It has a water tank that needs to be filled with water. You can pour the water into the tank easily and switch it on after connecting to a power source.

The device takes in water and moisture from the air and converts it into cool air. The air is then blown from the vents of the device ensuring a cooling effect in the place where the device is kept. If you use cold water or ice, the air blow out will be much cooler.

Easy to install and manage

The Arctos portable AC device is a simple one. It is easy to install and manage. The device unlike a regular air conditioner does not require a complex installation. There is no HVAC system required nor are there long power cords needed.

It is a plug and use device that can be connected to any power source. The device water tank can be filled with water before using. It has a filter at the back that can be taken out, soaked, and then used to ensure effective cooling. Maintenance is also easy and is not complicated.

Adjustable modes

The portable AC can be used as an air conditioner and also as a fan. When the weather is more pleasant, you may not need very cool air. In such times, you can use the portable AC like a fan.

To use the fan, don’t fill the water tank and switch the device on. The fan comes in three modes. There are three speeds, low, medium, and fast. Depending on the weather, you can adjust the fan speed.

MUST SEE: “We Found The LOWEST Online Price for Arctos Portable AC Right Here”

Portable device

Arctos Portable AC, as the name itself suggests is portable in nature. Normal air conditioners need to be fixed to the wall and are thus not portable. If you want your entire home to be cool, you need ACs in all the rooms or have to opt for central air conditioning, which is expensive.

With Arctos, you get a portable AC that you can take to any room you go. In fact, everyone in the family can have their own individual device that they can take with them wherever they go.

Value for money

An air conditioner is an expensive device. The cost of an AC coupled with its running cost in terms of energy consumption can be pretty exorbitant. Arctos portable AC is a great value for money device that helps you save a lot of money.

You can get one device at under $90 with higher discounts for buying more number of devices. It hardly requires any maintenance. As per the manufacturer’s claim it does not use as much power as a normal AC would.

On top of it, the device can be used as a fan. It also helps in dehumidifying the air. This three in one device is truly value for money.

Noise-free

ACs can be very noisy. The noise is not uniform and can vary. When you are asleep, the sudden increase in noise can wake you up. When you use the Arctos portable AC, you don’t have to worry about the noise.

As per the manufacturer, the device is completely noise-free. Since it is a small device, any noise made would not be much.

You can adjust the vents

You can place this device on a table near you. It is possible to adjust the vents of the device, which makes it very convenient to use. When the weather is sweltering hot, you can adjust the vent position so that the entire blast of air hits you and keeps you cool.

Once the room becomes chilly, you can turn the vents up, down, left, or right as you wish. This ensures the intensity of the air will be less. This makes the device easy to use.

Quick and easy to use

The device works very fast. A problem with many portable devices is that they take a lot of time to cool and the cooling effect is less. Reviews from customers indicate that the Arctos portable AC cools well and cools fast.

The makers claim that it delivers cool air within 30 seconds. If you want cooler air, add ice cubes to the water for an enhanced cooling effect. The design of this device is lightweight making it easy to handle and use.

Better than an AC (Kinda)

Depending on what your goals are, portable AC devices are better than a regular AC. A regular AC is expensive, it consumes a lot of power, and needs regular maintenance.

Arctos Portable AC is cheaper and less expensive to maintain. It makes the environment pleasant providing individualized cooling.

Click Here to Buy Arctos Portable AC at the Lowest Available Price – Official Website

Product specifications (Arctos Portable AC Reviews)

· Weight = 30 pounds

· Working range of temperature = 0 to 158 degrees Fahrenheit

· Capacity of water tank = 750 ml

· Dimensions = 5.8 “ x 5.5 “ x 5.5 “

· Wind speed = 3 modes

· Power = 9W

· Current = 0.79 A

· Voltage = 12 V DC

How does Arctos Portable AC work?

Arctos portable AC works on the principle of evaporation of water. The Arctos device has water in it and when the heat and water come into contact is causes evaporation. The heat in the air is transferred to the water.

At the same time, the filter or curtain used in the device increases the evaporation since hot air would pass through the curtain of water cooling it. The moisture rises in the air. This ensures that the air is humidified. At the same time, the cool air spreads creating a pleasant environment.

Hot air enters from the back and comes out as cool air. The speed and intensity of cool air can be controlled using the vents and fan speed.

Click Here to Buy Arctos Portable AC at the Lowest Available Price – Official Website

What makes Arctos Portable AC so special?

Arctos portable AC is a special device. While there are portable fans available in plenty, there are not many portable air conditioners. Arctos is a unique device that offers you cool air similar to that of an air conditioner at a fraction of the cost.

Unlike regular ACs, it is value for money. The cost of this portable device makes it a special device. The discounts offered for multiple units ensures that every member of your house can have one portable device.

It works just like an AC and provides cooling effect but at the same time does not consume as much power as an AC does. It is also easy to install, use, and maintain.

Arctos Portable AC is special because it is a 3-in-1 device. It works like an AC providing cool air. It also works like a fan and can be operated at three speeds. This can be used during warmer months when only a fan is needed. The third use of this device that makes it special is that it works as a humidifier.

The device is special because regular ACs make the air dry but this device humidifies by adding moisture to the air. This ensures the environment is comfortable. This is particularly helpful to people who suffer from allergies, dry eyes, dry skin, and other such problems.

The device has a lightweight design. This makes it easy to use. It is portable and can be taken with you wherever you go. All that you need is a socket to plug in the device. You can even take the portable AC with you to your work place.

It is a special device because it is very fast. Its cooling effect becomes apparent within 30 seconds making it a very useful device during the hot months.

Click Here to Buy Arctos Portable AC at the Lowest Available Price – Official Website

How to use the Arctos Portable AC?

Using the Arctos Portable AC is easy. Unlike a regular AC, it does not require a HVAC system. It is a plug and use device. Plug it to a power source and start using. Its lightweight and portable design makes it very convenient to use. The following steps explain how to use this device effectively:

Step 1: Place the device on a flat surface like a table. Connect the adaptor provided to the port of the device and the other end to a power source. Make sure there is space behind the device.

Step 2: Open the drawer at the back and remove the filter. Soak it in water so the filter becomes a water curtain. Place the filter back into the device.

Step 3: Add water to the water tank. Choose the fan speed of your choice and turn the vent to your preferred direction. Switch on and enjoy the cool air.

MUST SEE: “We Found The LOWEST Online Price for Arctos Portable AC Right Here”

Pros and Cons of Arctos Portable AC (Arctos Portable AC Reviews)

Whenever you buy a device like the Arctos Portable AC, you need to do a proper evaluation. You need to look at both the pros and cons before going ahead with the purchase.

Pros

The name of the device suggests that it is a portable device. It is lightweight and can be easily carried. You can take it to any place where there is a wall socket. You can take it from one room to another or even to your office.

Low cost cooling that is similar to that of an air conditioner is the device feature that is a great benefit. The product price is less, its maintenance costs less, running costs are less, and benefits are more. This makes the product value for money.

It offers great cooling and can cool within 30 seconds as claimed by the manufacturer. The device offered personalized cooling making it comfortable for the user.

The device offers three unique features. It is a portable cooler. It also has a fan with three fan speed options. The device can also humidify the environment ensuring the air doesn’t dry up. This is one of the major benefit of the product.

The less than $90 pricing coupled with the 60-day money-back guarantee is one of the biggest pros of this product. This ensures you can buy portable AC for each member of your family. The more the number of devices you buy, the lesser is the overall pricing.

There is no maintenance needed other than adding water to the tank and soaking the water curtain.

Cons

Arctos Portable AC is an individual cooling device. Since it is a small device, it cannot cool an entire room. It’s suitable for only personal us

The device is available for sale only online on the website of the company. You cannot buy it in stores.

Frequently gets sold out due to high market demand.

MUST SEE: “We Found The LOWEST Online Price for Arctos Portable AC Right Here”

Who is Arctos Portable AC for?

If you want to remain cool during the hot months and want a personal cooler that keeps you cool, this is the device for you. It is meant for people who want individualized cooling.

If your requirement is to be cool but you don’t want to spend big money on buying a regular air conditioner, then you can buy this portable AC.

When you want a portable AC that also works like a fan you can opt for this device. It can be used as a fan when the weather is not hot. The fan speed can be adjusted and three speeds are available.

If you are concerned about how an AC dries up the air, you can buy this portable AC. Instead of taking away moisture, it adds moisture to the air. As a result, it humidifies the air making it more comfortable.

If power consumption is an issue you are concerned about, then Arctos portable AC will address your concerns. The device is a small one and hence does not consume as much power as a regular AC would. The result is that when you use this device, it helps save on your power bill.

This device is for those who want value for money in their purchases. At less than $90, you will get a great personal air conditioner.

Who is Arctos Portable AC not for? (Arctos Portable AC Reviews)

If you want a cooler for the entire room or to cover everyone seated in the room, then this device is not for you. Since it is a small and lightweight device, it provides personalized cooling. It cannot cool a larger area.

If you want a cooler that can be used in the outdoors where there is no electricity, then it is obvious this device is not for you. A power source is needed to run this device.

If you want a low maintenance device, then Arctos portable AC is for you. The device has a water tank that needs to be filled before you use it. There is a filter or shower curtain that needs to be soaked in water. The filter can be changed once in 9 months. This is the only maintenance needed.

Customer Reviews of Arctos Portable AC

Arctos Portable AC is a unique product that is highly popular among customers. The product has been purchased by customers from many places. The feedback from satisfied customers indicates they are happy with it. Some of the reviews by happy customers will help you get an idea of customer perception of the product.

KAREN W. – CHICAGO, IL, “I love the hot weather, but those hot August nights can be terrible to sleep through! Thanks to Arctos Portable AC, I am comfortable no matter what the temperature is outside. I even take it with me while I’m camping.”

RYAN D. – SAGINAW, MI, “I enjoy the heat, but sometimes it can be a little overwhelming inside on the hottest days, even with the blinds closed shut. I love the Arctos Portable AC. Although it’s easy to move around, I prefer it right next to my reading chair. Keeps me happy.

GEOFF L. – SHREVEPORT, LA, “I used to sleep with a fan beside my bed, but I found it to be too loud! If I was reading beforehand, the breeze was always bothersome. The Arctos Portable AC unit gives me all the cold air I could ask for, but without all the hassles of my old fan. It’s great.”

LARISSA B.– TORONTO, ON “I bought this as a present for my dad who has a tiny workroom for his rock polishing projects. He loves it. Now he can do what he loves for longer because he’s more comfortable.”

Who is the manufacturer of this product?

When we visit the website of Arctos Portable AC, then we find the name of the company listed as Ontel Products Corp. The company based in Fairfields in NJ is the manufacturer of the Arctos portable AC device. If you’d like to contact them you can do so via this link. Contact Arctos Portable Ac

How much does Arctos Portable AC cost?

Arctos AC is priced at $138.45. The product is being offered at attractive discounts while the stocks last. You can get it for a very competitive price of $89.99, which is a substantial 35% discount.

Since this cooler is for individual cooling, you may want to buy multiple devices. If you buy 2 devices, the price is $179.98. If you buy 3 devices, the price is $201.9, which is a huge 51.25% discount.

In case you buy 4 personal coolers, then you can get a 55.31% discount, which is the best deal. 4 coolers can be bought at $246.99.

Where to buy Arctos Portable AC?

Arctos Portable AC is available for sale only online. You will not find this product in any stores. You can buy it on the website https://www.arctoscooler.com/. Buying the product on this website is easy and convenient.

You can choose the number of devices you want to buy. Shipping information like your contact details needs to be updated. Payment can be done using secure payment options. You can pay using PayPal or through any credit card.

The website offers a safe checkout using Google Pay, Apple Pay, and is verified by Norton and Verisign.

MUST SEE: “We Found The LOWEST Online Price for Arctos Portable AC Right Here”

What comes in the box?

Once you make the purchase, you will get the product shipped in a secure package. The package would contain the device. It would also have the power adaptor. A user manual is present in the box with instructions on how to use it.

60-day money-back guarantee

Many manufacturers offer a 30-day money-back guarantee. Arctos portable AC is offered with a 60-day money-back guarantee. The guarantee is an assurance by the manufacturer about the product quality. This is why they offer a guarantee.

The guarantee is valid for 60 days. During this time, if you are not satisfied with the product quality, you can send it back to the manufacturer. You will get a replacement in case the product does not work well. If you don’t like the product, you will get your money refunded after deducting shipping costs.

Click Here to Buy Arctos Portable AC at the Lowest Available Price – Official Website

Commonly asked customer questions

Question: How to set up the portable AC? Is it simple or requires technical knowledge?

Answer: It is quite easy to set up the AC and it does not require any special technical know-how. What you first need to do is place the device on a plain surface, then take out the adaptor from the package, and plug it into a wall socket. Then remove the water curtain from the drawer and soak it in water. Once the curtain is drenched, you need to place it back into the drawer. Now add water into the container placed on top of the machine. After you have poured the water it’s now time to turn on the device. For a greater cooling effect, however, you can also add ice cubes in place of water.

Question: What steps do we need to take for keeping the machine in top-notch condition?

Answer: The device comes with detachable parts which make cleaning rather easy. You can use a soft, damp cloth to wipe off the negligible dirt that may collect on the surface or in the inside parts from time to time. But if you haven’t been cleaning the device in a while, chances are the intensity of dirt may be relatively higher. In that case, you might need a wet, soapy cloth to clean off the grime. However, make sure that you replace the filter every three to six months for optimal performance. This depends on how extensively the machine is used. In some cases, the replacement time could be even lesser than three months. After every bout of cleaning, allow the unit and the filter to dry out completely before storing them back.

Question: How much electricity does the air cooler consume?

Answer: The device uses evaporation technology that works efficiently to reduce power consumption. The working voltage of the machine is 12 volts of direct current, while the energy used by the device is 9 watts. At this rate, the power consumption is significantly low, compared to the traditional air conditioners and coolers which are giant energy guzzlers.

Question: How many people can use a single unit of this portable AC?

Answer: This AC is suitable for cooling up to 45 sq. ft. in a room. In that case, only one person can use a single unit.

Question: Which is the most suitable place for setting up this portable air cooler?

Answer: It is best to keep the air cooler near a window. This is essential for the inflow and outflow of fresh air. You should also keep it on a flat surface to prevent water from spilling. The water container is placed on top of the device. So if the surface happens to be irregular or undulating, it may cause the device to wobble resulting in the water splashing all over the place.

Click Here to Buy Arctos Portable AC at the Lowest Available Price – Official Website

Question: Does the device produce noise?

Answer: No. The device is very quiet. The double metal roller fans inside the machine have a PWM-controlled engine attached to each one of them. This helps to reduce noise during speed variations.

Question: Is there a refund policy?

Answer: The company very clearly mentions on its website that if somebody is not completely thrilled with the personal space air coolers, they are covered by a 60-day guarantee on all purchases. You can send the items back to Arctos for a full refund or replacement within 60 days from the date of purchase.

Question: Are these personal air coolers affordable?

Answer: There are different price tags available for different offers. The bottom line, however, is the more units you purchase, the better are your chances of saving. You can check out the latest prices from the official website of Arctos.

5 Minute Summary (Arctos Portable AC)

Arctos Portable AC Features

The following key features make Arctos AC a unique portable cooler and a good option if you’re in the market for portable coolers in 2021.

Take It Where You Go : The best thing about this AC is its lightweight and compact size, which makes it easily portable. Whether you stay at home, go to the office, travel in your car, you can carry this with yourself. As it’s portable, you can easily access it irrespective of where you are.

: The best thing about this AC is its lightweight and compact size, which makes it easily portable. Whether you stay at home, go to the office, travel in your car, you can carry this with yourself. As it’s portable, you can easily access it irrespective of where you are. Rechargeable: Another great feature is it does not require constant power supply because it has a rechargeable battery. It can last up to 10 hours when the battery is fully charged. So, you don’t need to worry about plugging it into a wall all the time and you can also stay relaxed even if there is a power outage. Since it’s rechargeable, you can save from your electricity bill.

Click Here to Buy Arctos Portable AC at the Lowest Available Price – Official Website

Cost-effective : The Arctos AC is a great cost saver because it is much affordable than conventional AC. Moreover, it doesn’t need any considerable maintenance cost because you can clean and repair it by yourself with little effort and knowledge.

: The Arctos AC is a great cost saver because it is much affordable than conventional AC. Moreover, it doesn’t need any considerable maintenance cost because you can clean and repair it by yourself with little effort and knowledge. Humidifier : It improves the air quality by humidifying your room or office. As the atmosphere becomes dry during summer, it can be difficult to breathe properly. But when you have Arctos Portable AC, you don’t need to worry as it moisturizes the room air.

: It improves the air quality by humidifying your room or office. As the atmosphere becomes dry during summer, it can be difficult to breathe properly. But when you have Arctos Portable AC, you don’t need to worry as it moisturizes the room air. Air Purifier: Unlike conventional air-conditioner, it does not release any chemical or toxic substance and filters the air in the room, making your room air fresh and breathable. So, this is a great advantage of the Arctos Portable AC.

How Does Arctos Portable AC Work?

The product only requires plugging into an outlet or socket and a water refill as needed to work. it does not require any ability or technical knowledge to operate. The Arctos Portable AC is also far more useful in an emergency because it does not require constant electricity to operate. It’s cordless, and the only time you need to charge it is by plugging it straight into a power outlet.

The portable AC has a simple set up which has two primary units: a fan and water tank. You need to fill up the tank with water and charge it to the full capacity. When you turn on the fan, it draws the hot air from the room which evaporates the water from the tank and provides cool air to the room. Since the air circulates through the cooler, you get fresh and moist air.

MUST SEE: “We Found The LOWEST Online Price for Arctos Portable AC Right Here”

Arctos Portable AC Price

The price of the Arctos Portable AC can range between $85 to $100 per piece. However, if you want to buy two or more units, you can get them at a discounted price from the official website. Make sure that you purchase it from the official website and be aware of fake products from other websites.

Where to Buy?

The official website is the best place to buy Arctos portable air conditioners. If you live in the United States, Canada, or the United Kingdom, you should order from the official website to take advantage of the ongoing 50% discount. The website also offers free shipping once a purchase is confirmed, as well as a 30-day money back guarantee. What could be better than having this wonderful portable air conditioner delivered to you from the convenience of your own home?

Click Here to Buy Arctos Portable AC at the Lowest Available Price – Official Website

How to Use Arctos Portable AC?

Simply insert the water curtain when it has been filled with water. It comes with the gadget and should last between 6 and 8 months, giving you plenty of time to save up for a new one. Water curtains are also available separately on the authority site, so you won’t have to spend a lot of money on each transaction. You can turn on the device and enjoy a subtle cooling brew once everything is ready.

Benefits & Drawbacks

Benefits

It can both be used as a normal fan and cooler.

Easy to use

Adjustable speed

Low electricity consumption

Easy maintenance

Accessible in any place

Drawbacks

Arctos Portable AC is an individual cooling device. Since it is a small device, it cannot cool an entire room. It’s suitable for only personal us

The device is available for sale only online on the website of the company. You cannot buy it in stores.

Frequently gets sold out due to high market demand.

Click Here to Buy Arctos Portable AC at the Lowest Available Price – Official Website

Conclusion

If you have gone through the article, you would have understood all about Arctos portable AC. You would have got a complete picture of the features, benefits, pros, and cons of the product.

Take a look at the questions given below. If you are still in confusion, then the answers to these questions will help.

Do you want an AC that is small, portable and provides individual cooling?

Are you looking for an AC that helps you save your power bill?

Do you want a portable AC that is easy to install and manage?

Do you want an AC that you can take anywhere and use it even as a fan?

If you have answered ‘yes’ to any of these questions, then you can consider buying Arctos portable AC. The product will meet all your requirements for a handy and power-saving device that provides good cooling.

When you buy this device, you get individualized cooling. You can take it with you wherever you go ensuring you get cool air. The best part about this device is its price. It is priced very competitively at less than $90. This is a great price for a device that offers cooling just like a regular AC but with lesser running costs.

The competitive pricing ensures you can buy a device for each of your family members. The device promises to offer cooling within 30 seconds. You can buy the device securely online. A 60-day money-back guarantee is offered by the company.

All the powerful features of this product and the value for money pricing make it a promising product. This is a product that you can consider buying if you need a personal cooler. Click the link below to get one before they run out of stock.

Click Here to Buy Arctos Portable AC at the Lowest Available Price – Official Website