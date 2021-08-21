C. Norman Allen | A Big Bill for Big Government

The recent bipartisan $1 trillion-plus infrastructure bill, approved by the U. S. Senate last week, is but a Trojan horse to allow another the $3.5 trillion “reconciliation plan” to go into effect if approved. Some say the latter is actually $5 trillion.

The “scaled down” infrastructure bill at first seems like a good idea — on paper. It allows for roads, airports and bridges to be refurbished with upgrades featuring more stringent safety standards. Broadband internet services would be established to regions not currently serviced for web access in addition to shoring up our coastlines to combat predicted climate problems.

However, that is where it ends. There are 2,700 pages of documented information on what this infrastructure bill has in it and a vast majority of it is not related in any way, shape or form to true infrastructure.

There are programs for expanded child care, elder care, climate change, refurbishment of utilities and relocation programs for Native Americans, and many more unrelated projects that do not address actual infrastructure at all.

In summary, the Democrats have prepared a voluminous wish list book of everything, including the kitchen sink, and added topical words with the word “infrastructure” behind them.

Exposing the contents of this outrageous bill shows that it merely touches on the roads and bridges problems. Very little is actually allocated for their improvements, while focusing directly on the radical agenda of spending on the congressional Democrats’ sludge. What this means, of course, is that it has to be paid for in some manner and by a lot of people, which can only mean tax increases and deficit spending. This bill, if passed, will add untold yearly deficit spending, add trillions of dollars to our national debt and add “freebie” programs that, once installed, will not be revoked.

The higher taxes are “supposed” to come from taxing businesses, corporations and the wealthy. We all know how that goes, right? Yes, the middle class will be paying for this in spite of what President Joe Biden and Democrats tell us.

Biden declares the bill will not affect anyone earning $400,000 or less. That is not true. The extra tax burden will be passed on to us in the form of higher prices for goods and services and/or layoffs when corporations cannot make the profit margins they were used to before tax increases.

The wealthy have the ability to find loopholes to shelter their money, thus the tax burdens will ultimately fall on the backs of average American citizens once again. The people burdened with the massive debt and taxes will not realize the promised “benefits” of what the Democrats are promoting.

It’s a repeat: Big government is boldly trying to take control of our lives and charging us a huge fee to do so. This infrastructure bill, no matter how it is worded or pitched to us, is just another plan to spend us into oblivion and destroy the middle class.

C. Norman Allen is a Santa Clarita resident. “Right Here, Right Now” appears Saturdays and rotates among local Republicans.