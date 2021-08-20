City seeks artists for upcoming exhibit

News release

The city of Santa Clarita is seeking artwork for consideration for the upcoming exhibit, “Follow Your Art,” at the First Floor Gallery of Santa Clarita City Hall (23920 Valencia Blvd.). The art exhibit will be displayed at City Hall from Oct. 1 through Dec. 3. Those interested may apply at SantaClaritaArts.com/CallsForEntries/. The deadline to submit any artwork is Aug. 25.

“Follow Your Art” will showcase the artistic use of a physical map in the featured art. Artworks must have some form of a physical map. Interested participants are encouraged to go out, buy a map and get creative.

Applicants may submit artworks in the medium of their choosing as long as it is wired. The city of Santa Clarita utilizes a unique wiring system that requires all works to be delivered wired for safe hanging. Mediums to be considered include but are not limited to paintings, drawings, printmaking, photography and textiles.

This call is open to Los Angeles County, surrounding areas and those willing to drop off their artwork. Artwork may not exceed 25 pounds in weight. Submissions that have been shown in the First Floor Gallery in the last two years will not be considered.

To learn more about art opportunities with the city of Santa Clarita, contact Sydney Adam at [email protected] For details regarding other city art exhibits, receptions, and art resources, visit SantaClaritaArts.com.