Juanita Fitzgerald | What About Survivors?

Letters to the Editor
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

The county Board of Supervisors wants everyone to carry proof of vaccination cards to enter public buildings, including restaurants and stores. They are saying only 60% have had the vaccination. What about the hundreds of thousands who got COVID-19 and survived? According to Anthony Fauci himself, people who have had COVID-19 and recovered are just as immune as those who got the shot. Why aren’t survivors included in the number of safe people? That would make a whole new set of statistics and the politicians would never stand for it.

Juanita Fitzgerald
Santa Clarita

Signal Contributor

Signal Contributor

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS