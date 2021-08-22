Juanita Fitzgerald | What About Survivors?

The county Board of Supervisors wants everyone to carry proof of vaccination cards to enter public buildings, including restaurants and stores. They are saying only 60% have had the vaccination. What about the hundreds of thousands who got COVID-19 and survived? According to Anthony Fauci himself, people who have had COVID-19 and recovered are just as immune as those who got the shot. Why aren’t survivors included in the number of safe people? That would make a whole new set of statistics and the politicians would never stand for it.

Juanita Fitzgerald

Santa Clarita