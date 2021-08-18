Revitaa Pro Reviews: Negative Side Effects or Legit Ingredients?

Revitaa Pro is one of the newest and most intriguing weight loss supplements on the market.

Weight loss is big business that generates billions of dollars each year in the U.S. alone. The Food and Drug administration does not regulate supplements, and that means that while there are some really effective products on the market, there are many options available that simply do not work.

The Revitaa Pro supplement caught our attention due to all the buzz it was generating online. Most reviews are quite positive, but there are some negative accusations as well, and that motivated us to perform a deep drive into this weight loss product and make an informed decision for ourselves.

What is Revitaa Pro?

The Revitaa Pro weight loss formula is made up of all-natural ingredients. The primary ingredient is resveratrol, which is the substance that makes grapes and red wine beneficial to your health. Quality assurance is an important component of the Revitaa Pro brand and all capsules are manufactured and packaged in a facility that is registered with the FDA and Good Manufacturing Practice certified.

Although the product is first and foremost a weight loss supplement it provides an array of additional health benefits, and all of these boons support your weight loss in an ancillary manner. These include stress relief, boosted energy without crashes, enhanced mood, improved circulation, cardiovascular function support, reduced blood sugar levels and the burning of stubborn fat deposits.

About Robert Miller and the Revitaa Pro Team

Robert Miller is the original maker of Revitaa Pro. Miller is a person who struggled with weight loss and the stress and other mental health issues that come with that. We often associate obesity with physical issues, but there are real mental health ramifications as well. Desperate, Miller began investigating various traditional medicine practices dealing with weight loss and came across resveratrol. He had success with it and would go on to tailor it into his own proprietary blend for weight loss.

The Revitaa Pro team has grown since then and now encompasses dozens of specialists who have helped to refine the formula and ensure that the product is safe and effective. While Miller is no longer hands on, he continues to serve in a consulting role and be active in the weight loss community.

Click here to visit the official website and learn more about the Revitaa Pro team!

Revitaa Pro Ingredients

Often, when we review a weight loss supplement—or any dietary supplement really—we have to investigate dozens and sometimes hundreds of ingredients. That was not the case with this product. In fact, the Revitaa Pro proprietary formula is largely made up of a single substance.

That substance is Polygonum cuspidatum, which has been used in traditional medicine in China and throughout Asia for centuries. Polygonum cuspidatum is more commonly referred to as Japanese knotweed, and despite its Asian origins, it grows well throughout other parts of the world, including North America and Europe. That allows the Japanese knotweed to be locally sourced. The main reason knotweed is used here is because it is an excellent source of resveratrol. We will dive deeper into resveratrol in the next section, but there are other ingredients in this plant that are worth noting.

The other Revitaa Pro ingredients to note are phosphorous, potassium, manganese, vitamin A, vitamin C and zinc. Clinical trials have proven that phosphorous helps encourage weight loss. Potassium is essential to building lean muscle and avoiding fluid retention. Manganese provides numerous health benefits and is important to good mental health. Vitamin A is used in the process of burning fat. Vitamin C actively catalyzes fat molecules, and zinc is essential to thyroid function and your metabolic rate.

About Resveratrol

Resveratrol is by far the most important ingredient in the Revitaa Pro weight loss supplement. It is, after all, the substance that Robert Miller had success with and which inspired him to develop the formula. For those unfamiliar with it, it is worth noting that resveratrol is not some secret ingredient. It has been linked to weight loss for some time now, and clinical research has ramped up over the last decade.

Americans spent about $50 million on resveratrol supplements in 2019, and industry experts expect that its market share will increase by 8% by 2029. This success is driven by more than just weight loss. Resveratrol has been linked to numerous health benefits, including cardiovascular support.

Current studies of resveratrol in the context of weight loss are promising but still inconclusive. This chemical definitely does help your body extract sugar from food, and many people have absolutely experienced increase weight loss while taking a resveratrol supplement. That said, it does not work for everyone, and we are not yet at the point where the FDA might approve a resveratrol-based medication.

How Revitaa Pro Works?

Revitaa Pro works on a number of different levels. It contains nutrients that are associated with fat burning, building lean muscle, lowering insulin resistance and reducing blood sugar levels. You can get these vitamins and minerals from food, but taking this supplement helps to ensure that your body has access to plenty and that deficiencies will not be the reasons that you are not losing weight.

The second important way that Revitaa Pro works is the resveratrol itself. It lowers blood pressure and reduces the presence of fats in the blood. It has increased lifespan in animal testing. It protects the brain and promotes positive mental health. It eases joint pain and may even suppress cancer cells. It also lowers stress levels and functions as a natural laxative, which are both important while losing weight.

Click here to watch now: a critical report on resveratrol and Revitaa Pro in particular!

The Benefits of Revitaa Pro

Many people have had great success with the Revitaa Pro pills, and there are many potential benefits. It is important to point out that the exact benefits experienced do tend to vary from person to person. There are some consistent advantages, however, such as weight loss and lower stress.

Easier fat burning

Triggers weight loss

Improved circulation

Prediabetic treatment

Healthy heart support

Reduced inflammation

Lower blood sugar levels

Improved skin and hair health

Better and more stable moods

Modulates hormonal responses

Lower blood pressure and cholesterol

Revitaa Pro Dosage and Usage

The Revitaa Pro team advises taking two Revitaa Pro capsules per day. There are 60 capsules in a bottle, which means that each bottle provides you a one-month supply. Note that dosage guidelines recommend splitting the two capsules up. Take one with a glass of water just prior to eating your breakfast. Take the second with a glass of water just prior to eating your evening meal.

The recommendation to take a dietary supplement with water and a meal is not unusual since it helps to optimize the absorption of the various nutrients contained within. It is important that you adhere to the schedule because as with many supplements, Revitaa Pro is more effective as the vitamins, minerals and other substances accumulate. If you miss your breakfast capsule, it is all right to take the missed pill with lunch but not ideal. If you miss your dinner pill, it is best to wait until the next day and start again.

The Revitaa Pro official website and more details about dosage and usage can be found here.

Revitaa Pro Results and Time Periods

By far the most common question we encountered during our Revitaa Pro review process concerned how long it should take for this three-in-one dietary formula to show results. We appreciate that this is not the most satisfying response, but the answer is that it depends and varies from person to person.

The Revitaa Pro team recommends taking the supplement for a period of no less than three months. If you are enthused with the results, then we recommend you continue taking it until you are satisfied with your weight and purposefully move on to another supplement that better suits you at that time.

Some users have reported results in as little as week. Many others have seen results in a month. Most will see results within two months, and if you have not seen any progress after month three, this supplement is probably not going to work for you, and we recommend trying a different supplement.

Related Article: Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic Reviews

Revitaa Pro Side Effects

Most people will not experience any negative Revitaa Pro side effects at all because Japanese knotweed is edible for humans whether uncooked or cooked. However, Polygonum cuspidatum does contain emodin, which is the component that serves as a natural laxative. Emodin can cause nauseousness and diarrhea in some people. You should avoid additional sources of emodin and other laxatives in general, and if you do experience side effects, stop taking the supplement and consult with your doctor.

Scientific Evidence Supporting Revitaa Pro

The Revitaa Pro team has not had this particular weight loss dietary formula clinically trialed. That said, the primary ingredient here is resveratrol. There have been numerous clinical trials of resveratrol and many products made from it. The Revitaa Pro sales page provides links to notable research. You can also find additional information through reputable independent sites like WebMD and Healthline.

Revitaa Pro for Weight Loss: Pros

All natural

Relieves stress

Supports heart health

Improves brain health

Encourages regularity

Optimizes cortisol levels

Improves blood sugar levels

Promotes healthy skin and hair

Helps burn stubborn fat deposits

Can achieve healthy and sustainable weight loss

Revitaa Pro for Weight Loss: Cons

Pricey (plus no free shipping with one bottle)

Can cause side effects with overuse

Only available through official website

Not suitable for people under 18 years old

Not suitable for pregnant and breastfeeding women

Customer Reviews and Complaints

Our goal when analyzing reviews is to limit our data to verified purchases. When it comes to supplements, this really does filter out much of the noise. Supplements, particularly those with affiliate programs, attract a lot of people who have an ancillary agenda one way or the other.

We were able to gather more than 3,000 Revitaa Pro customer reviews that were associated with verified purchases and found that almost 88% of them were positive in nature. Of this pool, 21% felt that the product exceeded their expectations; 51% felt that the product met their expectations; 16% felt that the product fell shy of their expectations but that they were still satisfied with the results; and 13% were unsatisfied with the product and had either gotten a refund or wished that they had.

Overall, these statistics are quite good for a dietary supplement. We do think it is also important to put the unsatisfied Revitaa Pro reviews into context. There are certainly a significant portion of people for whom the supplement just did not work and so are rightful disappointed. But we also found a large number of people who bought into the hype that you could live on the couch and eat whatever you wanted to and that this magic pill was just going to shed dozens of pounds away.

Revitaa Pro Pricing and How to Purchase

The price for a single bottle is $89 plus a $9.95 shipping and handling fee. If you purchase three bottles, the total cost is $199, which reduces the per-bottle rate to $66, and the shipping fee is waived. If you purchase six bottles, the total cost is $315, which reduces the per-bottle rate to $53, and the shipping fee is waived. Note that this product is only available through the Revitaa Pro brand via the secure ClickBank retail platform. It is not available via other online stores or at physical retail locations.

Try to this recommended weight loss supplement at an exclusive online price!

Revitaa Pro Refund Policy

All Revitaa Pro orders no matter the bottle count come with a 60-day moneyback guarantee. Within 60 days of placing your order, you can request a full refund through [email protected], and no questions will be asked. There are some caveats. You do have to return all opened and unopened product to the company, and that includes covering the return shipping cost. Once that product arrives at the Revitaa Pro processing center, your refund will post within 48 business hours. Note that this brand does not charge a restocking fee, but they will not refund any shipping and handling costs.

Final Verdict and Thoughts

The sheer number of verifiable positive customer reviews is proof enough for us that there are many people experiencing great success with the Revitaa Pro weight loss pills. We currently have a team member who is using them and quite pleased with the results, and if I had a family member looking for a weight loss supplement, I would not hesitate to recommend giving Revitaa Pro a try.

We do have some issues with the product. One criticism is that the Revitaa Pro label is not comprehensive enough for a dietary supplement. Dosages are not listed for some of the ingredients, and that is simply unacceptable. Many people who take supplements take multiple supplements and need to be able to ensure that they are not taking too much of a particular substance.

Refund policies are an excellent selling point for supplements online because they give customers peace of mind. But we would like to see the Revitaa Pro money-back guarantee extended to 90 days. We found a number of customer complaints about this because when you factor in shipping, people were often forced to make a decision around the sixth week of use, which may have not been enough time.

Those criticisms aside, Revitaa Pro is worth a shot in our opinion. While it will not work for everyone, it can make a transformative difference in those many cases where it does.

Click here to experience Revitaa Pro for yourself and get a special discounted price!

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Is Revitaa Pro a Legitimate Weight Loss Supplement?

Absolutely. This is a reputable brand that has enjoyed a great deal of success throughout the world. Even if you are suspect of this particular brand, all you need to do is compare the ingredients found here with many other weight loss products that use resveratrol as a primary active ingredient.

2. Is Revitaa Pro Safe to Use?

Yes. We vetted a significant number of Revitaa Pro consumer reviews and found no evidence of any serious side effects. However, this supplement does contain emodin, and as mentioned in the side effects section, that substance can result in nausea and diarrhea in some people. Such side effects are not common, however, and can be quickly remedied by ceasing to take the supplement.

3. Is Revitaa Pro a Magic Pill?

Absolutely not. On multiple occasions we encountered this notion that Revitaa Pro will help you lose weight with no other effort at all, and we blame this in large part on affiliate reviews. Can you lose some weight just with Revitaa Pro alone? Yes. Will it be significant? Probably not. It is best to use this supplement in a multipronged effort that involves a balanced diet and regular exercise.

4. Does Revitaa Pro Really Work?

Yes. During our review, will were able to find thousands of customers who made verified purchases and were satisfied with the results they got from this supplement. It is important to note that it did not work for everyone. We cannot guarantee it will work for you, and you absolutely increase the chances of effectiveness if you combine it with other lifestyle changes conducive to losing weight.

5. Who Is Revitaa Pro For?

Revitaa Pro is for people who are unsatisfied with their weight and have tried to lose weight but have failed. This supplement can kickstart the process and help you maintain sustainable weight gain when combined with other efforts, such as eating a healthy diet, exercising and gaining lean muscle.

6. Are There Any Side Effects?

For the average person, there will be no side effects. Some people are sensitive to emodin, which could cause nausea and diarrhea, but even that is rare. Albeit not common, there is also the chance that you are allergic to Japanese knotweed, which could lead to headaches and other minor irritations.

7. Can You Take Revitaa Pro With Other Supplements?

Yes, Revitaa Pro is safe to take with other dietary supplements. But be mindful that whenever taking multiple supplements, you should be aware of the total amount you are taking of any particular substance. Admittedly, this is a bit harder with this supplement due to the incomplete label information.

8. Can You Take Revitaa Pro With Medications?

Yes. You absolutely can. There are no known negative interactions between resveratrol and medications. That said, you should generally not combine dietary supplements with medications without consulting with your doctors and pharmacists. While negative interactions are rare, it is common for medications to render a dietary supplement ineffective.

9. Can You Take Revitaa Pro While Pregnant or Breastfeeding?

No. It is generally not recommended to take any dietary supplements during pregnancy and while breastfeeding and in particular weight loss supplements. You can check with your gynecologist if you like, but it is highly likely that he or she will recommend waiting until breastfeeding is over.

10. Is Revitaa Pro Available Through Amazon and eBay?

No. You can only buy Revitaa Pro through the official website. We know this can seem confusing because Revitaa Pro is apparently available on those sites. In almost all cases, those are knockoff products that are listed by sellers in China. In the best case, there is no guarantee that the formula is real, and in the worst case, you could be taking substances that prove to be harmful. Note that none of these products are actually sold by Amazon but only by third parties.

People Also Read: