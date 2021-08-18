Ron Bischof | Get Serious About Carbon Emission

In their Aug. 6 opinion column, Cheryl Gilmore and Mark Reynolds of Citizens’ Climate Lobby again use alarmist language in their quarterly flacking for a tax on all economic activity, i.e., federal carbon taxes.

It should be noted that energy taxes are regressive and economically impact those least able to afford it.

If they and their fellow climate activists were serious about reducing carbon emissions, they’d advocate for nuclear power generation for a clean, reliable grid — like France, which powers about 70% of their grid with nuclear power. No doubt they prefer the “green” energy model of Germany, which has the highest energy prices in Europe.

Instead, they’re selling aggregating more power and funding to Washington, D.C., in support of economic central planning.

Rational thinkers should question how well this has worked in California the next time they experience rolling blackouts.

Ron Bischof

Saugus