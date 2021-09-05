5 key optimisation tips to speed up your laptop

A slow laptop can be hugely frustrating, and many people mistakenly think that the only solution to the problem is to trade it in for a newer model.

However, there are several steps you can take that can significantly boost the performance and leave you feeling happy with your machine.

Undertaking some technical operations and performing a bit of decluttering can soon have your laptop running like a dream.

Read more here as we take a closer at five key optimisation tips that will help to boost the speed of your laptop.

Update Windows drivers & apps

Many people think that keeping software up to date is purely for security purposes, but it can also provide a much-needed boost to a laptop’s performance.

Windows automatically sends notifications when updates are available and it is imperative that you download these as soon as possible.

Checking for any missed updates is easy – just go to ‘Start’, click ‘Settings’, go to ‘Updates & Security’ and look for ‘Windows Updates’.

Making sure that all your drivers and apps are the latest versions can also provide your laptop with a noticeable uplift in performance.

Uninstall programs you don’t need

Removing programs you do not use very often is another great way to give your laptop a speed boost, particularly on lower end machines.

Even if you use the program intermittently, it may be worth removing and reinstalling it solely on the occasions you need it again.

To uninstall a program, simply head over to ‘Control Panel’ > ‘Programs’ > ‘Programs and Features’ and remove the ones you don’t want.

Alternatively, there is free software available online that can be used to identify and remove any unwanted Windows programs from your laptop.

Delete unwanted files

Imagine this process to be like the wardrobe in your bedroom. Over time it gets clogged with clothes you don’t wear anymore and they need throwing out.

Computer files are much the same, but with the added annoyance that they can have a major negative impact on your laptop’s performance.

From large audio or video files to high-resolution images and more, keeping too many unwanted files can quickly slow a laptop down.

Free up space by deleting files and folders each week and emptying the recycle bin afterwards. You should notice the difference in performance afterwards.

Run a disk clean-up

Windows comes with a handy tool for cleaning unnecessary junk off your laptop which should be used periodically to improve performance.

To access the Disk Clean-up tool, go to ‘Control Panel’ > ‘System and Security’ > ‘Administrative Tools’ and select Disk Clean-up from the list.

You can then choose which type of files you want to delete and the tool will perform the task within seconds once you click ‘OK’.

Cleaning the junk off your laptop eases the strain on the hardware and is a sure fire way to elongate the life of your machine.

Defragment your hard drive

Defragmentation of your hard drive sneakily happens over time, forcing your laptop to look in different places for files and thus slowing it down.

The newer versions of the Windows operating system defragments the drive on a weekly schedule, but it is possible to run it manually if a problem arises.

It is only necessary to run this if your laptop uses a traditional mechanical Hard Disk Drive (HDD). Defragmentation is not required on a Solid-State Drive (SSD).

Badly defragmented hard drives can take a long time to restore to their natural state, so make sure the task is done on a regular basis.