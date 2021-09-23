American Cancer Society to host Relay for Life

News release

The Santa Clarita chapter of the American Cancer Society is excited to announce its annual leading fundraiser of the year — Relay For Life. The event will take place on Saturday, Oct. 2, at the Westfield Town Center Mall located at 24201 West Valencia Blvd., at the top of the Macy’s parking lot, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The family-friendly event features live entertainment, games, raffle drawings and food trucks. Entertainment will include the bands Future X Husbands, CRV and Doc Rogers. Other performers include Innovation Show Choir, Saugus Show Choir, and the dance performance groups SCV Hula and New World Dance.

This year’s Relay theme is No Space For Cancer. Participants are invited to blast off and explore an intergalactic, cancer-ending space adventure.

The day’s agenda includes the Survivor Lap honoring cancer survivors and caretakers. It also features the Luminaria Ceremony in which participants walk a lap, illuminated by luminaria bags purchased for a $10 donation, to remember those who lost their battle to cancer and honor those continuing the fight. To purchase luminaria bags or to personally decorate one, contact [email protected].

ACS hopes to raise $225,000. Over the past 23 years, Santa Clarita has raised nearly $8 million to support cancer research and services for patients and their families.

The final Community Cancer Awareness Day at the ACS Discovery Shop is on Saturday, Sept. 25, beginning at 10 a.m. Luminarias will be available for purchase, as well as the Relay Mini-Store, and handcrafted cards and coasters. For a calendar of upcoming events and fundraisers leading up to Relay visit www.Facebook.com/SCVRelay or www.SCVRelay.org.

Guests are asked to register online at SCVRelay.org or by calling 1-800-227-2345 prior to arriving at the event.