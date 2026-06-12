Assessor announces new service counter in Castaic 

News release

Los Angeles County Assessor Jeff Prang announced the opening of the assessor’s new North District Regional Public Service Counter at the Castaic Library, expanding in-person services for residents and property owners in the northern region of Los Angeles County.

Located at the Castaic Library, 27971 Sloan Canyon Road in Castaic, the new public service counter reflects the assessor’s continued commitment to bringing government services closer to the communities they serve and improving public access to important property tax assistance and information, said a news release from Prang’s office.

“Our goal is to make it easier for residents to access the services and assistance they need,” Prang said in the release. “These public service counters allow our staff to work directly with property owners, answer questions, and help people better understand the programs and resources available to them.”

The North District Regional Public Service Counter will officially open on Monday, June 22, and will operate every Monday and Friday, excluding county holidays, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visitors must be in line by 4:45 p.m. to ensure assistance before closing.

Residents, property owners, and members of the public can visit the new location to obtain property assessment information, ask questions, and receive assistance with services offered by the Assessor’s Office.