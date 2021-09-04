Betty Arenson | America: A Nation without Leadership

By the Grace of God, the last planes left Kabul carrying the last of our precious military without being blasted out of the sky. The lives were obviously spared only by His hand because it certainly wasn’t the result of any strategy or competence of anyone tasked with leadership in the Biden administration.

Realistic people knew that all Americans would not be rescued as promised by President Joe Biden, let alone those with valid visas and those who aided our troops over 20 years. Many of the latter and their families have been brutally beheaded.

Thursday, Aug. 26, is and will be one of the most marked days in American history. Thirteen military troops, with the average age of 22, wiped out in one blast. Who would have thought that with all of that immediate shock and devastation, the torture would worsen? It took President Biden over seven hours to speak to America and even then he led with talking about the death of his son, who died of brain cancer at the age of 46.

Sunday, Aug. 29, the 13 heroes were brought back to American soil for the solemn dignified transfer and to be claimed and buried by their loved ones. However, this ceremony would be like no other. The families and loved ones were equally devastated as those who have gone before them, but this one was filled with deep anger for this president. Biden didn’t help himself with his actions while 13 caskets were carried from the belly of the aircraft.

The mainstream-media was so busy praising Biden they neglected reporting the rejections of him by the families of the fallen. Biden himself would once again lie in saying, “We met with the families of the fallen heroes in Afghanistan, who lost their lives in the service of our country.”

Not so, according to Darrin Hoover, Taylor Hoover’s father. That family’s decision was an “absolutely not” regarding any such meeting. Gold Star father Mark Schmitz, father of Jared, at first said he would not attend, then decided he owed it to his son.

Twenty-year old Marine Rylee McCollum leaves a wife Jiennah (Gigi) and a baby due in a couple of weeks. Gigi had the support of the family at Dover but that family left the room, refusing to meet with Biden. Rylee’s sister Roice would later tell that Gigi was “disappointed” with a “scripted and shallow” conversation wherein Biden once again spoke of his son’s death from cancer.

Roice has been very vocal in her criticism of this president summarized with, “You can’t f— up as bad as he did and say you’re sorry…. This did not have to happen, and every life is on his hands.”

A sister of one of the fallen yelled at Biden, “I hope you burn in hell.”

Gold Star mom Shana Chappell said when she spoke with Biden and tried to talk about her son, Biden just rolled his eyes, referenced his son and ultimately turned his back on her, waiving his hand, totally dismissing her.

Callously, this president checked his watch as the fallen were being transported by fellow troops from the aircraft. The aforementioned fathers Hoover and Schmitz tell that they witnessed Biden check his watch after each of the caskets passed.

Just when one might think Joe Biden could not get any more detached or disrespectful, he tops it. He appeared bored and inconvenienced at having to be present for the event. Mrs. Biden, on the other hand, seemed quite reverent and aware of the gravity of the day.

It wasn’t just the MSM ignoring the obvious. FOX News is not without its Biden supporters. Two of the commentators on the transfer described Biden as the Comforter in Chief and spoke of his son’s death from cancer. Repugnant.

Watching the dignified transfer and looking at those standing around Biden, like Secretary of State Antony Blinkin and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and a few others, I wondered if any one of them felt any remorse or responsibility for what they were witnessing. Blinkin answered that curiosity with the pre-written speech he parroted Monday night. He was hours late, visibly uncomfortable and his eyes never left the word salad teleprompter. He ended with, “Thank you for listening,” abruptly turned his back and walked out of the room of a press asking questions. Blinkin is such a negative that even reach-across-the-aisle former Sen. John McCain spoke on the Senate floor against Blinkin being nominated for deputy secretary of state. McCain said he was “dangerous,” “unqualified” and “one of the worst selections of a very bad lot.” Add Pentagon spokesman John Kirby to the mix and see that immediate Biden crew of Blinkin, Winkin and Nod is the 2021 version of the Wynken, Blynken and Nod “…as they rocked in a wooden shoe.”

We’ve learned that in a July phone call to then-Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, Biden told him to “change the perception” of how bad things really were; all to protect Biden politically. This week Biden’s U.S. security advisor refused to label the terrorists as enemies and piled on, saying this administration will be sending U.S. taxpayer money to Afghanistan for the beaten-down citizens. How will that play out…handing over billions to a corrupt rule that want to kill America and Americans?

An undetermined number of Americans have been left behind and the enemy has $85 billion of our equipment and weapons. That makes Barack Obama’s Fast and Furious gun-running look nearly non-existent. What is it with these Democrat-run administrations that insist on arming the enemy to kill Americans?

Wise people know America and Americans are in more danger than ever. Hundreds of people brought here are not vetted and are without proper documents. Wisconsin’s Ft. McCoy alone has 200 people without papers. Ignoring that truth, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Thursday morning that not one person is getting into the U.S. “without thorough screening.” This ineptitude leads directly to our porous Southern border that is purposely understaffed and overwhelmed.

May God help us because America is presently a fully leaderless nation with more terror to come on our soil.

Betty Arenson is a Santa Clarita resident. “Right Here, Right Now” appears Saturdays and rotates among local Republicans.