On Oct. 15, 2020, Joe Biden tweeted the following:

“We’re eight months into this pandemic, and Donald Trump still doesn’t have a plan to get this virus under control. I do.”

This is not necessarily an indictment on the man who made such an ignorant statement, but on those who believed him. Leftists blame Trump supporters while ignoring vaccination rates in Black and Hispanic communities. It would be comical were it not such a serious topic.

Brian Richards

Stevenson Ranch