Bridge to Home announces 2021 Soup for the Soul

News release

Following a record-breaking event in 2020, Soup for the Soul will once again be presented virtually in 2021. You can buy tickets now for the event, scheduled 6:30 p.m. Dec. 4.

The event is to be hosted by Shawn Parr, nationally syndicated radio host. The Soup for the Soul event is the largest fundraiser for Bridge to Home – raising funds that allow for year-round shelter services and resources for local homeless individuals and families.

Sponsorships are still available and range in level from Soup Spoon to Soupreme. Benefits of event sponsorship include logo displays on the Bridge to Home website, recognition at the event, customized Soup for the Soul experiences and much more.

“Soup for the Soul is one of the most anticipated events of the year in Santa Clarita,” said Bridge to Home Executive Director Michael Foley. “We are excited to once again offer an evening of unparalleled entertainment, heart-warming stories, important shelter news and a can’t-miss auction. Plus, viewers will get an update on the progress toward a permanent homeless shelter in Santa Clarita. I urge all of you to support Bridge to Home through Soup for the Soul and make a true and lasting impact on the lives of those experiencing homelessness.”

Guests are encouraged to gather safely with small groups of family and friends to view Soup for the Soul. All participants will pick up their custom curated food box the afternoon of the event. This year guests will dine on four soups, cooked up by local restaurants, fresh baked breads, crisp green salad and dessert. As you indulge in the comfort of hot soup, you can watch the live show and auction on Facebook live or SCVTV Channel 20. Tickets can be purchased at btohome.org.

The services provided by Bridge to Home include shelter, case management, housing navigation, direct referrals to social services such as legal, medical, mental health and substance abuse assistance, as well as linkages to needed support services. These services are at increased demand for the high-risk homeless population in the Santa Clarita Valley during the COVID-19 crisis. These services help individuals and families in the SCV transition out of homelessness.

To learn more about the Soup for the Soul event, sponsorship opportunities and other ways to support Santa Clarita’s primary homelessness service provider, visit btohome.org or call 661-254-4663.