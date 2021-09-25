C. Norman Allen | Biden’s Lack of Leadership Ruining U.S.

It’s a sad state of affairs when failed leadership causes so many problems that it destroys the entity it was supposed to be in charge of. We have seen what a lack of proper leadership can do to a company, a sports team, a building project, and even a family unit.

But when the failed leadership hurts a nation and its people, then we are talking about real tragedy.

The man living in the White House pretending to be president of the United States has shown no genuine leadership or competency about anything in the eight months since his presidency began.

From day one, he has demonstrably shown complete abject foolishness and incompetency as a leader of a nation. The continuing lack of leadership is ruining America!

Let’s take a brief stroll over his pathway to disaster since he started on his journey to oblivion for America:

1. On his first day in office, President Joe Biden canceled the Keystone Pipeline, a decision that not only ended thousands of jobs but also took away our independence as an oil-producing nation, leaving America more dependent on the OPEC nations for our oil, gasoline and other fuels. Worse is that these nations are not our friends. As a result of this reckless decision, our fuel prices at the pump have soared over the last several months and remain, harming working families.

2. Biden made a big promise on his inauguration speech about getting COVID-19 under control and everyone vaccinated by July 4. Well, that was a lofty goal that no one could have achieved, but now he is mandating vaccines for all companies with 100 employees or more and all federal employees — except the 600,000 U.S. Postal Service workers who do not fall under the administration’s vaccine mandate. And what about companies with less than 100 employees? I guess they are not a danger of spreading the COVID-19 virus as it only happens with large groups of workers. Biden is not only not authorized to make such a mandate, it is unconstitutional and will be, and has been, the subject of lawsuits by states and other entities over it. Good luck, Joe!

3. The Afghanistan fiasco is the most bungled operation any president has performed in the history of the United States and the problem is not over. We have thousands of Americans and Afghan helpers still trapped in a country now run by a terrorist organization that has no intention of letting our people leave peacefully. What is Biden doing to help those still over there after he said we would stay until all were out? Nothing! Just another lie from his lips to fool us; but we are not being fooled. No one is discussing the planes, waiting to evacuate people, left sitting on a runway at Mazar-i-Sharif International Airport in northern Afghanistan for nearly one entire month. Silence.

4. The $3.5 trillion “human infrastructure” bill being proposed is the biggest boondoggle waste of taxes and efforts that will continue to fuel high inflation and eventually bankrupt our nation. This is such a poor idea that our children, grandchildren and their grandchildren will be paying for it in many decades to come, if passed. The usual mismanagement of funds will occur and the wish list will never come about.

5. Last, but not least, is the southern border’s full-blown crisis. It compounds daily with untold chaos and utter hopelessness for the Border Patrol and other law enforcement trying to handle the tens of thousands of illegal border-crossers who continuously stream into our country in a steady flow each day. America is overwhelmed with persons who are not vaccinated, not COVID-19 tested, not vetted for whether they are here with reason or purpose. Parts of our border are completely open to the drug cartels, human trafficking and gangs that are having a field day. More than 1.5 million illegal aliens have poured across our borders since Biden began his presidency and a vast majority of them have been bused and relocated into our states to soak up our benefits and provisions from taxpaying citizens. The game is on by Democrats to give these lawbreakers amnesty, which will pave the way to votes for the Democrat Corrupt Empire in power.

There are so many other failures of this administration so far and we still have more than three years left of this idiocy to contend with. We need to take back the America we know and love. The America that was running so well only a couple of years ago before COVID-19, secure borders, high job growth, low inflation, and a nation that was proud and respected in the world again.

It is atrocious to see how so much good has been demolished in a few short months by a man with no vision, no lucid thinking, and visibly, no understanding of what he is doing.

He should be looking at his sinking approval rating and trying to do something good and intelligent for once; otherwise he and the entire Democratic Party will soon find themselves at the bottom of this dumpster fire called a presidency.

C. Norman Allen is a Santa Clarita resident. “Right Here, Right Now” appears Saturdays and rotates among local Republicans.