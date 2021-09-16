Leptofix Reviews (Updated): Do Not Buy Till You Read This

In simple terms, weight depends on the number of calories consumed, stored, and burned by the body. But why do some people gain weight easily with the slightest intake of calories, while others don’t despite eating a lot more? And why do the same people also find shedding that acquired additional weight so challenging? These questions baffle most of us.

What is that one factor primarily responsible for unexplained weight gain?

The number of calories our body stores or expends depends to a great extent on the level of physical activity, and the calories burned while at rest. But our genetic make-up plays a major role in determining our body weight. The genetic influence, however, may vary from person to person. Studies have indicated that some people could be genetically predisposed to weight gain by only 25%. But for others, the genetic influence could be as high as 80%.

Genes can also affect our eating habits. For example, our knack for certain foods, how frequently we enjoy having them, and in what quantities are mostly determined by genetics. Inherited genetic markers have also been found to have a 60% correlation with emotional eating. And not just these, the rate of metabolic activity and body-fat distribution are also largely influenced by our genes.

There is a cosmetic side to excessive weight gain no doubt. But the other side effects related to health are far more alarming and call for immediate action. To mitigate the impending threats, we frantically look for solutions on every nook and corner of the internet that promise to help us with losing that stubborn fat.

What does the body do with excess calories?

Our body needs energy to perform its daily functions. The adipocytes or fat cells present in our body convert the calories from food that we eat into energy and store them for use in regular bodily functions. However, if there is more energy in the body than it needs, the energy gets stored in the adipose tissue all over the body as triglycerides. The adipose tissue is primarily made up of fat cells and is responsible for harnessing energy as fat throughout the body. To accommodate the excess calories, the existing fat cells either enlarge or multiply in number. The chemical process that takes place then leads to an unwanted increase in weight.

Possible solutions to weight loss

Our frantic search for weight-loss solutions very often leads us to the doors of health supplements fad diets, and other unhealthy, inconsequential weight reduction programs. Fad diets may be result-inducing in the short term, but they have damaging health consequences in the longer run. The weight loss that happens initially is mostly due to loss of water or lean muscle. Over a period fad diets can cause nutritional deficiencies, disrupt metabolism, and also adversely impact hormonal and mental health.

As far as health supplements go, most manufacturers claim to target weight loss by blocking the absorption of fat or carbohydrates. Curbing your appetite and accelerating your metabolism also seem to be some of these companies’ only options. But it has been found that slow metabolism is not linked to weight gain. Therefore, in most cases, the waistline refuses to budge and the level of frustration continues to rise. Also, when it comes to exercises, it may not be possible for every one of us to abide by the rigorous regimens for too long.

New supplement on the block – Leptoftix

You might be surprised to know the product we are going to analyze in this article is a dietary health supplement too. But with a massive difference as claimed by its maker. The regular health supplements available in the market, only seem to address the symptoms of weight gain. But this new formula proposes to strike at the root cause of the problem and resolve it.

What is Leptofix?

The product called Leptofix is an all-natural dietary supplement and in the words of its maker, the product is a “scientifically proven fat-burning restarter”. The product is made using a combination of 22-carefully chosen plant extracts and vitamins mixed in correct proportions. Each one of them is of extremely high quality and purity as mentioned on the company’s official website. The product is formulated to give the users’ an abundance of good health by promoting weight loss, improving heart health, and boosting cognitive functions. It is also believed to promote sexual health, infuse renewed bursts of energy, reduce stress, anxiety, and lower blood sugar levels.

According to the maker, a vicious cycle happening inside the fat cells of your body blocks the body’s ability to burn fat correctly. This in turn damages your wellbeing by triggering off multiple health complications. By addressing the root cause of weight gain, this product seems to set off a series of chain reactions that are supposed to have positive effects on the overall health of the user.

The maker maintains that the product is made with 100% natural ingredients. It is produced in an FDA-approved and Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) facility, using the latest technology and equipment. The product comes in the form of capsules. The website further adds, each capsule is made of non-GMO ingredients and is perfectly safe for consumption.

Who created the Leptofix Supplement?

According to leptofix.com, the official website of the company, this product is created by a person named Ben Davis. He discovered the power of some incredibly amazing ingredients while on a journey to find a weight loss solution for his wife. He then took the help of an expert who mixed those ingredients in the correct proportions in a lab facility. And the final result was a brilliant breakthrough in the science of weight loss.

This dietary supplement is loosely based on a Japanese formula for weight loss that uses ingredients like dandelions, yellow dock root, yarrow flowers, red raspberries, and beetroot. All these plants and herbs are rich and powerful sources of antioxidants. They are found to have excellent fat-burning abilities, the power to improve metabolism, the ability to flush out toxins, and reduce blood sugar levels.

These plants are the powerhouses of other health benefits too. For example, the yarrow flowers have a diuretic effect that removes excess water and reduces edema. The website says that dozens of research papers now find yarrow flowers as one of the most potent herbal detox remedies for the gastrointestinal tract. The other ingredient beetroot possesses excellent detoxifying abilities. Considered an adaptogen, this plant also contains certain properties that help the body restore its natural balance to promote better health.

Each one of these plants has the ability to repair the body’s fat-burning vicious cycle, eliminate hunger pangs and help your body to naturally and correctly lose excess fat. They also have the ability to strengthen bones and improve heart health by reducing cholesterol levels in the blood.

Some established theories Leptofix challenges

When you work out your body releases a hormone called cortisol. Countless studies have shown that this encourages your body to store more fat. So the amount of weight lost during workouts can come back again because the body tries to preserve itself.

Ben Davis cites a recent study published in the American Journal of Medicine. It is based on over 1,500 individual cases which clearly show that aerobic exercise is not good for obese people who are trying to lose weight.

He also debunks another theory that slow metabolism is responsible for weight gain. Davis refers to another recent research that shows overweight people have a faster metabolism. That’s because their bodies need more energy to perform basic functions. The low-carb diet that is normally recommended for overweight people is impractical and baseless. When a person goes on a low-carb diet, it slows down their metabolism. This in turn leads to the lowering of muscle mass because the body is forced to break down muscle to use for energy.

To support his claim this time, Ben Davis draws reference from a 2014 study published in the Nutrition Journal. It has been found that participants who were on a high-carb diet saw significant improvements in health. There was a drop in average blood sugar, a reduction in a considerable amount of weight, and remarkable improvements in blood pressure.

How does Leptofix work?

We already know as more calories accumulate in the body, there is an increase in the body mass. When body weight increases, a hormone produced by our fat cells called leptin goes up in the blood. That’s because fat cells produce leptin in proportion to the body size. So people who are obese have very high levels of leptin. Also known by the name ‘satiety hormone’ or ‘starvation hormone’, the function of leptin is to regulate fat storage and the number of calories we eat and burn. Leptin’s primary target is the ‘hypothalamus’ in the brain which controls our eating patterns. By sending signals to this part of the brain, the hormone lets the hypothalamus know, our body has enough fat stored and there is no need to eat anymore. As a result, the body can burn calories at a normal rate.

The way leptin is supposed to work, overweight people should be able to limit their food intake naturally. In other words, their brains should know their bodies have plenty of energy stored.

But sometimes the leptin signaling may not work. This condition, known as ‘leptin resistance’ is found to be one of the most important contributors to obesity today. Leptin resistance can cause frequent food cravings and reduce the number of calories burned by your body.

This dietary supplement stimulates the weight loss process by working to reduce leptin resistance by strengthening the leptin signaling process. As the leptin signaling process improves, the brain receives the right signals. This reduces your hunger pangs significantly giving you a slimmer and fitter body.

What are the active ingredients found in the formula? – Leptofix Reviews

Among the ingredients used in the product, we only have information on 22 of them right now. Let us look at some and find out about their usefulness in promoting weight loss:

Maitake and Reishi Mushrooms – Both the mushrooms are endowed with fat-burning properties. Studies have found Reishi to have a plethora of other additional benefits. For example, they can boost energy levels, improve immunity, better sleep, and relieve stress. They can also control blood pressure, reduce cholesterol, and regulate hunger. Maitake, on the other hand, is known for controlling blood sugar levels and promoting detoxification.

Selenium – Selenium is an anti-oxidant that has a host of health benefits:

Boosts the immune system

Protects the body against radical stress

Improves metabolic functions

May protect the body against certain cancers

May keep your heart healthy by reducing oxidative stress

Helps improve mental health and reduce memory loss in people suffering from Alzheimer

Protects the thyroid gland from oxidative stress

Promotes production of thyroid hormone

Graviola Leaves – Graviola is a small tree whose stems, seeds, leaves, and fruit have been used for medicinal purposes for centuries. Graviola leaves are loaded with anti-oxidant properties that keep the cells healthy by detecting the free radicals in the body and destroying them. Its anti-oxidant properties can suppress food cravings, boost immunity, and lower blood sugar and blood pressure levels. A 2014 study conducted on rats showed the anti-inflammatory properties of graviola leaves may also give relief from pain by blocking the pain receptors and reducing inflammation.

Red Raspberries – Another one from the stable of antioxidant-rich ingredients, red raspberries are rich in vitamins, minerals, and fibers. The vitamins and minerals found in raspberries include the likes of potassium, copper, magnesium, Vitamin K, C, B, and E, to name a few. Although a single cup of raspberry, will give you only 60 calories, the amount of fiber derived can be as high as 8 grams. It is, therefore, excellent for promoting weight loss. Red raspberries are also filled with the goodness of anti-aging properties. So the regular consumption of raspberry in some form can help prevent premature aging.

Panax Ginseng – Also known as ‘Korean Ginseng’, it is believed to be useful for its detoxification properties. Panax Ginseng purportedly works by sending a signal to the brain to detoxify the body. Other benefits may include a better immune system, increased energy levels, and improved cognitive functions.

Vitamin E – This dietary supplement contains Vitamin E which is believed to prevent coronary heart disease, support immune function, promote eye health, reduce the risk of cancer and prevent inflammation. It is also known to rejuvenate skin and promote fast nutrient absorption to support the cells.

Vitamin C – Also known as ‘ascorbic acid’, Vitamin C is essential for the growth and development of the body and the repair of all tissues. It is a great immunity booster and also plays an important role in the formation of blood vessels, muscles, cartilage, and collagen in bones. Vitamin C can also maintain optimum levels of blood pressure.

Psyllium husks, bentonite clay, black walnut, flaxseed – These ingredients are included in this product to promote cleansing of the large intestine. It is important to keep your colon clean as it improves health by removing toxins, stimulating your immune system, and boosting your energy.

Barberry – Barberries are antioxidants because they contain a unique compound called berberine. Barberries may help improve blood sugar levels, fight inflammations and also treat diarrhea. They help stabilize cholesterol levels in the blood and also prevent its build-up over time.

Jujube – This fruit extract has found its way into many health supplements because of its numerous health benefits. Some of which are:

Works as a powerful anti-oxidant and safeguards against oxidative stress

Improves metabolism

Helps with weight loss

Improves mental health and brain function

Controls blood pressure

Improves digestive health

Detoxifies blood

Brassicas – Brassicas belong to the family of kale, brussels sprouts, broccoli, cabbage cauliflower, turnip, collard greens, and turnips. They play a vital role in curbing hunger cravings. The other advantages of brassicas include:

Works as a powerful anti-oxidant and prevents oxidative stress

Induces detoxification enzymes

Stimulates immune system

Decreases cancer risks

Alfalfa – Highly rich in fiber, alfalfa has been included in the product to control blood sugar levels by slowing down the absorption of glucose into the intestines. Delayed sugar absorption helps to control diabetes and prediabetes to a considerable extent. Alfalfa also contains plant compounds called saponins which delay the absorption of cholesterol in the intestines. This plant is good for liver health as well.

Grape seeds – Grape seeds are a rich source of antioxidants, melatonin, and flavonoids. They help to eliminate toxins from the body which is an essential process for stimulating weight loss. Grape seeds may also support heart health, promote normal blood circulation and improve sleep.

Taraxacum leaves – Taraxacum is commonly known as dandelion. The leaves from taraxacum contain polysaccharides, which are known to boost liver health by reducing the stress on the liver and by improving the liver’s ability to produce bile. They also help the liver to flush out toxins or harmful chemicals from the food that we eat. Taraxacum leaves are also a rich source of Vitamin C, one of the most important vitamins that boost immune health.

Benefits of the Product

According to the maker, the product is beneficial in the following ways:

Provides you with beneficial weight loss results by reducing the fat cells in the body

Made with 100% natural ingredients, the product is safe for use

Does not contain stimulants and is not habit-forming

Apart from inducing weight loss, it also helps in maintaining blood sugar and blood pressure levels reduces cholesterol, and maintains good liver health

Reduces stress and anxiety by improving sleep

Improves cognitive functions and stimulates sex drive

Improves digestive health by promoting cleansing of the colon

Promotes bone health, makes your skin healthy and glowing, improves hair

Does not require you to follow any restrictive diets or starve yourself crazy

You can wear your favorite dresses and look stunning

A 60-day refund guarantees you can safely purchase the product without having to worry about your money

How to buy Leptofix?

As the maker states, the product can be found only on leptofix.com, the official website of the company, and no nowhere else. He urges the consumers to stock up on the product because the ingredients that have made their way into its formulation are very rare and difficult to find.

And once the company runs out of stock, it may take a while for them to replenish it. The products are available at a highly discounted price. However, to know about the latest stock, offers, and prices, you can visit the website. Once you order the product, it will be delivered to your doorstep within a couple of days. There are no hidden fees or subscriptions involved when you purchase the product. It is only a secure one-time payment as announced on the website.

Refund Policy – Leptofix Reviews

The company offers its users a 60-day money-back guarantee. If you do not see any dramatic changes even after two months of using the product, you can email them or call them. The company promises to refund every penny back without asking any further questions.

What are the customers saying about the product?

The website claims that the incredible solution has already helped 88,000 men and women across the world deal with their weight loss issues. So let’s listen to some of these stories.

A customer from Naperville, Illinois who is assumed to have used the product seems to be effusive about it. He was almost on the verge of getting operated upon when he stumbled upon this website. He cannot believe that something finally worked for him and for the first time he felt a weight has been lifted off his chest. The man now feels happier than ever.

Another lady from Phoenix, Arizona, says she felt like a failure and burden to her family because of her obesity issues. But her husband and children now love her transformation. She can eat anything right from pizzas to burgers, to apple pies and anything under the sun without having to worry about piling on the pounds. She has already lost 58 pounds and her kids are extremely proud of their mom. It has also brought back the lost sparkle in her husband’s eyes, one that she so dearly missed all these years.

Commonly asked customer questions

Question: Who can use the product?

Answer: According to the company and its maker, the product can be used by anyone between 20-80 years having a harrowing time shedding those extra pounds off their bodies. As one continues to take the capsules in keeping with its recommended daily dosage, it will lead to enhanced transmission of nerve impulses between the brain and the body. The product is supposed to promote weight loss, improve metabolism and reduce hunger spikes. However, this product is not recommended for anyone below 18 years, pregnant women, lactating mothers, or anybody with prior medical conditions.

Question: Is the product safe?

Answer: The official website claims that the product is made with 100% natural ingredients, in an FDA and GMP-approved facility using the best quality equipment and technology. It can be, therefore, touted as safe for use by all adults. The people who have used the product so far, have not reported any adverse reactions.

Question: How should you take the product?

Answer: The recommended dosage is one capsule per day, either after breakfast, dinner, or lunch, whichever is the heaviest meal of the day. You should also take the capsules with a full glass of water to get the best results.

Question: Does the product have any drawbacks?

Answer: The product can be purchased only on the official website of the company. It is not available at a store near you. Also, in case of allergies or any other medical conditions, you should seek medical consultation before starting the product.

Question: How many bottles of the product should you order?

Answer: The website says you can reap the real benefits from the product after using it for several months because it takes time for the formula to work through your body. The website, therefore, recommends you to go for their 3 or 6 months packages. The website goes on to add further, given the rising popularity of the product, the company might anytime run out of stock. And if that happens, it will take at least three months for them to fill up their stock back again. That’s because the ingredients used in the formulation of the product are rare, exclusive, and, difficult to find.

Question: What are the noticeable changes you will experience after using the product?

Answer: According to the statement shared on the website, the product will make you feel, younger, lighter, and more confident. So when you look in the mirror, you can see a slimmer, leaner, and more gorgeous version of yourself.

Question: What is the refund policy?

Answer: You can try the product for two months. In case it does not work for you, you can email their support team to get your full money back. You are entitled to the refund policy irrespective of whether you have used up the entire bottle or not. Your full money will be refunded without any questions asked.

Conclusion

According to recent data shared by the World Health Organization (WHO), the global prevalence of obesity is estimated at 2,000,000,000. This is almost three times the number identified in 1975. While the highest prevalence was seen in the USA at 40%, Japan recorded the lowest at 4%. The low prevalence of obesity among the Japanese people can be attributed to the healthy lifestyle they have been continuing over the years.

Being inspired by the Japanese formula of weight loss, the plant and herbal extracts that have been used in the making of this dietary supplement seem to be full of health benefits. But there are no clinical studies that prove the efficacy of the final product. Moreover, the statements made on the website also cannot be verified.

From the looks of it, however, the product seems to be natural, and the logic behind “leptin-resistance” correction also appears meaningful. So you can give the product a try to see if it works for you. But it would be good to stay under the supervision of a doctor at the same time if you wish to get the maximum benefits out of your weight loss efforts.

If you are interested in getting leptofix, you can do so by clicking the link below. They do tend to run out of stock due to high demand so you might want to be a bit quick if you want to secure one for yourself.

